"Incredibly ironic": Asmongold denies HasanAbi's claim that DGG helped his rise as a "successful" political commentator

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 16, 2025 20:19 GMT
Asmongold recently responded to allegations made by HasanAbi that DDG helped him rise to prominence as a Twitch political commentator (Image via zackrawrr/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently denied allegations levied by fellow political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" that Steven "Destiny's" community, popularly known as the DDG, helped secure his rise as a "successful" political commentator on the Amazon-owned platform.

In turn, Asmongold claimed that it was "ironic" that HasanAbi was making the allegation, as he believed that Destiny platformed Hasan in 2018:

"If you go over to Destiny's subreddit, you'll find that a lot of them really don't like me either. So, this entire idea that the reason why I'm successful is because of Destiny, I find to be incredibly ironic from Hasan, because I think that Destiny really went out on a whim in 2018 to push Hasan and to platform Hasan. I remember Hasan coming onto Trainwrecks' podcast and Destiny bringing him on stream."
"Very odd": Asmongold comments on HasanAbi's allegations that DDG helped him rise to prominence as a Twitch political commentator

Asmongold recently became the talk of the streaming community due to some remarks he made as part of his political commentary. The streamer recently shifted his focus from general commentary to more political topics, which has evoked controversy as a result of some comments, such as on topics of immigration and the book burnings in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

While reacting to Asmongold's comments on the book burnings, wherein he claimed that books on gender sciences had been burned due to them being written in "Jewish" and not in German, HasanAbi had stated that DDGers had promoted Asmongold to the "top" of the Twitch political commentary scene to attain a diversity of perspective.

Now, responding to a chatter's claim that Destiny "made" HasanAbi, Asmongold said:

"Destiny made Hasan? I'm not going to say that! I didn't say that. All I'm saying is, there's a lot of people that were, and Destiny himself, spent a lot of time actually promoting and trying to you know, bring Hasan into the political culture of Twitch... So, this is ironic that like I'm the one that's being called, you know, a DDG surrogate. Very odd."
As a result of Asmongold's recent controversy, Cinna insinuated during a conversation with OTK member Nmplol that other members of the One True King organization should cut ties with Asmongold, despite him being a co-founder and co-owner of OTK.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
