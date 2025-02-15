"That's crazy": HasanAbi blasts Asmongold's take on book burnings in Germany during WW2

Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently chided Asmongold for his take on the campaign by the German Student Union to burn books going against the nazi ideology in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Asmongold gave his take while watching a speech on followers of the nazi ideology burning books focused on gender sciences.

Asmongold claimed that these books had been burned due to them being written in "Jewish" and not German, stating:

"My understanding is that they burned them, not because it was gender stuff, but because it was written in Jewish, and not German."

Reacting to this, HasanAbi proceeded to let out a long laugh before seemingly sarcastically stating:

"There is no literally no reason to f**king go to school, study political science, spend years and years of trying to understand how politics works, the importance of learning history."

Asmongold is known to provide commentary on current events and topics of discussion on the internet as well as in real life. However, in doing so, he often makes remarks deemed by many to be controversial, such as his previous comments regarding individuals within the Middle East, which invited much backlash from the online community.

Now, during his broadcast, HasanAbi addressed Asmongold's rise as a prominent political commentator on Twitch and blamed fellow streamer and adversary Steven "Destiny's" community, often abbreviated as DDG, as the reason behind Asmongold's rise:

"It is just crazy that like, what is declared good enough in terms of political commentary on the right wing side of things, that's crazy. Hey, congratulations to the DDGers, DDGers, you did it! Number one political commentator on the platform, still going by the way. All the DDGers, you did it! You wanted someone to have a different perspecitve reflected on the platform for diversity of opinion. I hope you're happy with that."

On the other side, HasanAbi recently responded to allegations of antisemitism and stated that people had been "ruthless" to H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein over the last year. To those unaware, Klein and HasanAbi have been beefing recently, specifically after the former released a Content Nuke video criticizing HasanAbi.

