Twitch streamer Macaiyla opens up about having seizures after dropping out of Pogchamps 6

Tyler1's girlfriend, Macaiyla, has unexpectedly dropped out of the Pogchamps 6 chess tournament, which began on April 29, 2025. In a post on X dated April 30, 2025, the Twitch streamer explained that she had experienced a seizure before the matches and chose to wait until a replacement could be found before going to the hospital for medical attention.

In her post, Macaiyla apologized for the last-minute withdrawal:

"Sorry for last-minute drop out of Pogchamps. Literally an hour before the games, I fainted twice and had a seizure. What are the odds?"

While there have been multiple shakeups to the original lineup that Chess.com announced in March, Macaiyla was still listed as a participant in their official post roughly a week before the event began.

The Twitch streamer ended her message by reassuring fans that she "should be fine":

"I waited to make sure they had a replacement for the tourney before going to the hospital so I just got here now. I should be fine"

Sapnap replaces Macaiyla for Pogchamps 6: Tournament standings explored

For those unfamiliar, Pogchamps is an online amateur chess tournament hosted by Chess.com on Twitch, mainly featuring popular livestreamers and YouTubers. This time around, the event also welcomes celebrities, including English Premier League player Ebere Eze and US Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

With Macaiyla dropping out, her position in the tournament has been filled by Minecraft streamer Sapnap.

The Group Stage of Pogchamps 6 has concluded, with the top three players from each of the two groups advancing to the Championship Bracket of the Knockout Stage. Ebere Eze led Group A, while WolfeyVGC topped Group B.

Here are the six participants who will duke it out in the Championship bracket in the Knockout Stage:

Ebere Eze WolfeyVGC Sambucha Stephen Nedoroscik Inoxtag DrLupo

The remaining players will take part in the Consolation bracket of the Knockout Stage:

Mongraal Sapnap LydiaViolet Filian Linzor Hungrybox

Fans can watch the Pogchamps 6 Knockout Stage live on Chess.com's official Twitch channel. The finals for both brackets are scheduled to begin at 12 PM EDT on May 2, 2025.

