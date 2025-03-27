PogChamps 6 star-studded lineup: List of all 12 contestants

On March 26, 2025, Chess.com released the list of participants for the upcoming PogChamps 6. The sixth edition of the amateur chess tournament, which features popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers, will start on April 29, 2025, and span four days.

This time around, the PogChamps 6 format has been revised, with the entire roster sorted into two groups instead of four, as participants compete for a share of the $100,000 prize pool.

Alongside regular content creators, such as Ludwig Ahgren and Dr. Lupo, a VTuber named Filian, and two sports stars – Olympic Bronze medal-winning gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Premier League player Ebere Eze – will also vie for the top prize.

List of PogChamps 6 participants

Here is the star-studded lineup for PogChamps 6:

DrLupo - Variety streamer/content creator Ebere Eze - Athlete (Premier League - Crystal Palace F.C.) Filian - Variety VTuber Hungrybox - Esports Super Smash Bros player/streamer (Team Liquid) Inoxtag - Long Form variety content creator Linzor - Long-form anime content creator Ludwig - Variety streamer/content creator Macaiyla - World of Warcraft streamer/content creator Mongraal - Fortnite Streamer/Content Creator Sambucha - Long-form variety content creator Stephen Nedoroscik - Athlete (Team USA Men’s Gymnastics) WolfeyVGC - Pokemon player/content creator/streamer

PogChamps started in 2020 to tap into the growing interest in chess from the content creation space.

Ludwig, xQc, and others began playing and streaming the game on their channels during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chess.com announced the tournament for amateur chess players soon after GM Hikaru Nakamura thanked content creators like xQc and BoxBox for promoting the sport and introducing it to a wider audience.

PogChamps was thus conceived, and the event was livestreamed on Twitch, exceeding viewership expectations thanks to the participation of online personalities like MoistCr1TiKaL.

PogChamps 6 was last held in July 2023 and was won by IRL Twitch streamer CDawgVA. With the tournament now on the calendar, chess fans can look forward to more viral clips as the star-studded lineup of streamers and athletes competes in the event.

