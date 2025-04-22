Tectone says being a part of OTK is a "death sentence" in response to Bonbibonkers and Emiru controversy

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has chimed in on the recent controversy involving Bonbibonkers and Emily "Emiru." For context, on April 21, 2025, videos from Bonbibonkers' livestream surfaced on X, in which she detailed her experience with a 23-year-old woman.

While claiming to have spent a long time "defending" the unnamed individual because she believed she was a "victim," Bonbibonkers elaborated on her situation at the age of 17, saying:

"'How old was she?' She was like... actually, she was like 23 when we started getting, like, flirty and like, touchy when I was 17. And she was 23 at the time. I'm just, like, annoyed that I realized it so late because I spent so long defending this girl. And I thought she was a victim, too. And in some cases, yeah, but like, why would you, like... like, why? I don't know."

The cosplayer also shared details about the conversation she had with a friend, who suggested that the 23-year-old woman had groomed her:

"One of my friends was straight-up like, 'Dude, she just, like, groomed you. Like, what?' And I was like, 'I don't know.'"

The streamer's story went viral, with numerous netizens assuming Bonbibonkers was discussing her experience with Emiru. On April 22, 2025, the content creator issued a statement on X, clarifying that the OTK (One True King) member did not groom her.

Tectone commented on the situation, saying that being a part of OTK is a "death sentence." The gacha games personality went on to claim that people will "stop at nothing" to make "something out of nothing" to criticize the streamer collective:

"Being in OTK is a death sentence tbh. So many people will stop at nothing to twist and make something out of nothing just to get a quick dunk on that org. If anybody thinks emi was like that, they're just stupid. Cc's will attempt to destroy anyone's life over false rumors if it means +30 ccv. Pathetic."

"Nothing burger" - xQc reacts to streamer Bonbibonkers denying that she was talking about Emiru in her story

In addition to Tectone, Felix "xQc" responded to Bonbibonkers' denial that she was talking about Emiru. Describing the situation as "nothing burger," the French-Canadian personality stated:

"I mean, it's kind of why I said initially... like, nothing burger. I thought it was pretty odd. I did call it."

While Tectone and xQc have commented on the controversy, Emiru has yet to respond.

