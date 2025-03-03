Valkyrae breaks silence after she, Emiru, and Cinna got attacked on livestream, announces end of Sis-a-thon

Twitch and YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has provided the community with an update following an incident. For those unaware, during the most recent livestream of the Sis-a-thon marathon, Valkyrae, Emily "Emiru," and Brittany "Cinna" were attacked by an individual, who was allegedly stalking them.

According to Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert, the individual who attacked the female content creators supposedly demanded their phone numbers. The post was captioned:

"Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru being stalked and lives threatened after a crazy fan demanded their phone numbers."

On March 3, 2025, the co-owner of 100 Thieves posted on X, informing the community that she, Emiru, and Cinna were "all okay" and had been with the police. Furthermore, she announced the end of the Sis-a-thon marathon livestream, stating that the streamers required time to process.

While expressing gratitude to fans for their support, Valkyrae wrote:

"We are all ok and have been with police. We decided we are done with the marathon and need time to process! Thank you for all the love and support this past week, we had so much fun and hope you all enjoyed"

Cinna has also posted an update following the incident, writing:

"Hey everyone we are safe. unfortunately we have end the marathon and need time to process what happened as we shock at the moment. Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon. We love you all."

Twitch streamer xChocoBars says police and security "need to do more for women" following the recent shocking incident involving Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna

Popular Twitch streamer Janet "xChocoBars" has shared her thoughts on the situation involving Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna. According to her, the police and security "need to do more for women" who become victims of stalking.

Expressing her discontent with the situation of the police not "doing anything" unless something happens, the Canadian personality wrote:

"Please please pleaaaaseeee the police and security need to do more for women who get stalked. I’m sick and tired of this law where they can’t do anything until something HAPPENS. NO. THAT CAN BE TOO LATE LIKE JUST TAKE THE THREATS AT FACE VALUE AND PROTECT!!! PLEASE i beg of you"

While Valkyrae and Cinna have addressed the community, Emiru has yet to comment on the situation.

