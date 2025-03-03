"I don't hate Hasan": Asmongold wants to contact senior Amazon executive to seek reprimand against streamer following recent controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has expressed his intention to contact a senior executive at Amazon to seek reprimand against Hasan "HasanAbi." During a livestream on March 2, 2025, the content creator noticed a live viewer's comment, in which they claimed the Twitch staff is "too supportive" of HasanAbi.

While claiming that leftist political commentators on the platform have said things that could lead to a court case, Asmongold voiced surprise that no action had been taken against the Turkish-American personality following the recent controversy.

For context, HasanAbi recently went viral after a 21-second video surfaced on social media, in which he said the following about US Senator Rick Scott:

"If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party."

Commenting on the situation, Asmongold remarked:

"People that are leftist content creators and leftist political streamers, saying things that if they were prosecuted, there would be a court case about them. I mean, they might not win the court case, but it certainly wouldn't get slapped down. Guaran-f**king-teed! Some of these are criminal offenses. How is this happening?! And it's honestly shocking to me that Twitch is letting it happen."

The former One True King (OTK) member then stated that he considered messaging a senior Amazon executive, such as a VP, to seek reprimand against HasanAbi:

"I've thought about actually going and messaging, trying to find someone at Amazon, like a VP there, and trying to call them and be like, 'do you have an hour so I can explain this to you?' Like, what the problem here is."

Furthermore, Asmongold claimed that he "doesn't hate" HasanAbi, adding that he has made his views on the situation "pretty clear":

"I don't hate Hasan, I feel I made it pretty clear what my viewpoint is. I don't support calls to violence at all. And I think that calls to violence should be met with disciplinary action. Period. That's it. Like, that's my opinion. So, if people don't like that, that's fine. But that's it. It's not personal."

Asmongold recently said that HasanAbi's comments towards Rick Scott were "totally indefensible"

During a livestream on February 28, 2025, Asmongold discussed HasanAbi's comments about Rick Scott. According to him, the 33-year-old's remarks were "totally indefensible" because he "advocated to kill" an elected government representative.

He added:

"Advocating to kill an elected representative of the government is not good no matter what... it doesn't matter what the perspective is. You can't say that. That's crazy. Totally indefensible. I am shocked, honestly...It's so obviously a call to violence. It's so obvious it's not something you should say."

HasanAbi addressed the controversy on March 1, 2025, stating that he was "being directly mean to Rick Scott."

