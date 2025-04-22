"Attempt to cancel her is really disgusting": Streamer Bonbibonkers clarifies Emiru did not groom her

Streamer Bonbibonkers has clarified that she was not referring to Emily "Emiru" after a video went viral in which she discussed being groomed. For context, on April 21, 2025, a one-minute-36-second video featuring Bonbibonkers surfaced on X. In it, she opened up about being in a "flirty and touchy" situation with a streamer who was 23 when she was 17.

Expressing her "annoyance" with the situation, Bonbibonkers claimed that she had spent time "defending this girl":

"'How old was she?' She was like... actually, she was like 23 when we started getting, like, flirty and like, touchy when I was 17. And she was 23 at the time. I'm just, like, annoyed that I realized it so late because I spent so long defending this girl. And I thought she was a victim, too. And in some cases, yeah, but like, why would you, like... like, why? I don't know."

Furthermore, Bonbibonkers described a conversation with a friend who suggested that she had been a victim of grooming:

"One of my friends was straight-up like, 'Dude, she just, like, groomed you. Like, what?' And I was like, 'I don't know.'"

While Bonbibonkers did not specify who she was referring to, several X netizens assumed the streamer was discussing her experience with Emiru.

X user @slushfunder's post garnered over three million views, in which they wrote:

"OTK's Emiru accused of grooming minor; streamer Bonbibonkers says they dated at 17, Emiru 23. "I’m annoyed it took so long to realize… Girls get away with a lot. A friend said, 'She groomed you,' and I glitched. 'She’s a girl!'"

On April 22, 2025, Bonbibonkers took to X to clarify that she was not referring to the OTK (One True King) member in the videos that circulated on the social media platform:

"The person I was referring to in those clips is not Emiru, and I never said it was. The fact people ran with the story and put her name on it in attempt to cancel her is really disgusting, and it's not anyone's story to retell except mine."

Streamer Bonbibonkers' X post, where she clarified she wasn't talking about Emiru (Image via x.com/bonbishka)

"Spreading literal lies (things I didn't even say) to try to make her look bad" - Streamer Bonbibonkers responds after netizens speculated she was talking about Emiru

Bonbibonkers continued, claiming that people were "not only harassing" Emiru but also "spreading literal lies" about her. In addition, the streamer wrote that she did not share her story in an "attempt to cancel anyone":

"Not only are people harassing her, but they are spreading literal lies (things I didn't even say) to try to make her look bad. I did not tell the story to attempt to cancel anyone and it wasn't my intention that it blew up. If you're a regular you'll know I always talk about relationships and s**t and that's nothing new. u people gotta stop assuming everyone im talking about is from otk"

As of this writing, Emiru has not issued a statement regarding the situation.

