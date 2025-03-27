"Wouldn't that be racist?": EsfandTV responds to Nmplol's comments about OTK not having any White content creators

A video of Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" commenting on the diversity of OTK (One True King) members surfaced on social media. A 29-second clip from Nmplol's OTK MINI SCHOOL - WHO IS THE SMARTEST? livestream was posted on X, featuring fellow Twitch streamers Emily "ExtraEmily," EsfandTV, and Emily "Emiru."

Ad

According to Nick, the organization could not be "racist" because of its diverse roster. He said:

"This org, like, there's no way we can be... like look, how diverse we are. There's not a White person in the room!"

In response, EsfandTV remarked:

"Wouldn't that make us... wouldn't that be racist? Okay, so we have half-Black, half-Asian, one White, one Persian, and then one Asian."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Emiru said:

"We're White. We are White."

Nmplol added that the organization previously had a "bunch of White people," who got kicked out. The 34-year-old also name-dropped Bruce "BruceDropEmOff," a former member of OTK, saying:

"What do you mean we? Well, I mean, we had a bunch of White people in the org, but they got kicked out. Yeah, Bruce was right."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 02:28:50

Which former OTK members was Nmplol referring to during his recent livestream?

Nmplol was talking about three prominent personalities who were previously a part of OTK. Rich Campbell was the first content creator to leave the streamer collective after being accused of sexual abuse. Azalia Lexi, a social media influencer, shared a series of X posts in December 2022 alleging that Campbell sexually assaulted her.

Ad

Rich Campbell announced on December 17, 2022, that he had resigned from OTK and that he would provide an update to the community soon. However, as of this writing, Campbell has not responded to the allegations against him:

"I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon."

Ad

In November 2024, popular gacha games streamer John "Tectone" announced his departure from One True King after his ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu accused him of sexual abuse.

Most recently, on February 21, 2025, Zack "Asmongold," OTK's co-founder, revealed that he had left the organization. When asked by a live viewer if he had "gotten kicked out" of the collective, Asmongold disclosed that he was not affiliated with One True King.

He also stated that his recent political content was one of the reasons he decided to leave OTK due to "how extreme and polarizing" it is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback