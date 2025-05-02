"Where do these people come from?": Asmongold comments on PewDiePie and his fans facing backlash from Linux community

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on Felix "PewDiePie" and his fans facing backlash from the Linux community. During a recent livestream, Asmongold discovered social media posts wherein some netizens expressed their displeasure with PewDiePie's decision to try the open-source operating system.

Reading out loud the criticisms by the Linux community towards the Swedish personality and his fanbase, Zack said:

"'Linux communities, beware of PewDiePie fans. Regardless of PewDiePie's personal politics (which clearly, at very least, are problematic), it is fairly well-known by anyone who has been following him for any number of years that the vast majority of his fan base are enthusiastic fascists.'"

The Texan then read a Mastodon user's opinion on the matter, which said:

"This right there is the thing you are going to have to recognize is a red flag. They are going to try to say you are an extremist and unreasonable. 'You're being gatekeepy! Why does it matter what someone's political views are?' Don't allow this s**t. No Nazis allowed in my bar. Period."

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Asmongold remarked:

"Oh, god! Oh, where do these people come from, man? Oh, this is somebody on Mastodon. Mastodon is, if you can believe it, an even more re**rded version of Bluesky. Wow, how brave!"

"I almost feel bad for them" - Asmongold says people criticizing PewDiePie for using the Linux OS "need help"

The conversation continued, with Asmongold saying he "almost feels bad" for those criticizing PewDiePie for using Linux. Claiming that those individuals "need help," the former OTK (One True King) member stated:

"Some of these people, they really, really need help. I almost feel bad for them because of how absolutely f**king delusional they are."

Timestamp - 00:41:42

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer elaborated on the "problem" he saw with "extremist groups," claiming that people don't have their "alarmism checked." He explained:

"Here is what the issue is - the problem is that a lot of these people never get checked in their alarmism. And I think this is what happens with a lot of, kind of, extremist groups. Extremist groups have a tendency to continue becoming more and more extreme. And the reason why that happens is actually very simple - it's because they push out anybody who doesn't push the envelope of becoming more and more insane."

In other news, Asmongold recently stated that Twitch should ban Benjamin "DrLupo" over the PogChamps 6 chess cheating controversy.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More