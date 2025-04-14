Who is Marlon? Streamer responds after getting banned from Twitch

Twitch streamer Marlon Lundgren Garcia, or "Mar3lg," was banned on Twitch for the first time on April 14, 2025. At the time of the suspension, the streamer had over 271K followers to his name. For those unaware, Marlon is a Swedish streamer (born September 07, 2001) from Malmo, though he is currently in the United States.
Marlon mainly hosts irl (in real life) streams, though he has also been known to stream under the "Just Chatting" category. Recently, he collaborated with FaZe member and fellow Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" in an irl stream from Adin Ross' Brand Risk 006 event (April 11, 2025).
He is also on YouTube (Mar3LG), where he has over 166K subscribers. There, he uploads videos from his streams as well as game shows such as 20 Women Vs Marlon. This particular video (also featuring Lacy) garnered over 615K views. The streamer also has an Instagram presence under the username @marlon3lg.
Why was Marlon, aka Mar3lg, banned on Twitch?
Marlon, also known as Mar3lg, has been banned on Twitch for the first time. The streamer’s channel is currently unavailable to the public. While the exact reason for the ban remains unclear, it has been confirmed that the suspension is temporary.
This can be confirmed by visiting his Twitch channel, which currently displays the message:
"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."
The streamer himself doesn’t seem to know the exact reason for the ban. He took to his community page on X under the handle M3., to share his initial reaction.
"?????????????????????"
One potential reason behind the ban could be Marlon's recent appearance on stream with Rumble and Parti streamer Nico "Sneako." For those unaware, Sneako is permanently banned on Twitch, and the platform prohibits its streamers from collaborating with banned creators on the platform. This violation could have possibly triggered his ban.
The streamer has been on the rise recently, gaining traction through collaborations with popular creators like Adin Ross and Lacy. For example, Ross recently invited rapper Kodak Black to one of his streams and brought several other creators — including Marlon — along for the session.
He also hosted an irl stream with FaZe member Lacy yesterday (April 13, 2025) in New Jersey. A clip from the stream went viral, showing the two stuck inside the American Dream Mall while a crowd of fans swarmed outside, blocking their exit. He reacted to the situation, saying:
"I'm gonna keep it a buck right now, I'm gonna be honest right now, we have 44 security guards, I'm gonna be honest right now, I swear to you, it did not matter."
Since it's a temporary ban, Marlon is expected to be reinstated on the platform soon. Typically, temporary bans on Twitch last for 1, 3, 7, 14, or 30 days, depending on the severity of the violation and the streamer’s prior record.