ExtraEmily addresses Twitch ban for "distracted driving" after supposedly running a stop light on stream

OTK-affiliated streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" has addressed her Twitch ban in a statement she sent on her Discord server. For context, the Amazon-owned streaming platform suspended her channel on April 13, 2025, after a clip of her allegedly breaking traffic rules went viral on social media, garnering much attention.

In the clip, ExtraEmily can supposedly be seen driving her car and allegedly running a stop light while looking at the phone. The streamer broke her silence on the matter and addressed her fans in Discord. Emily noted that it was "understandable" that Twitch banned her account and said that it was for distracted driving. In the message she wrote:

"Hello everyone. It has come to my attention that I have been banned. It is due to the distracted driving which is very understandable."

ExtraEmily further stated that the timing of the Twitch ban was "unfortunate" as she had plans. She also said that she was going to "improve from this mishap." The streamer did not explicitly say when her channel would be reinstated but claimed that she would stream again on April 14 or 15.

"It is unfortunate timing as I was looking forward to the doggos but we will just have to go next year! I will keep trying my best to have fun content and improve from this mishap! I shall be back either tomorrow or Tuesday! Not sure what I am streaming yet. Thank you for the support and have a great rest of your weekend!"

Exploring the clip of ExtraEmily allegedly breaking traffic rules that got her banned from Twitch

Distracted driving is a rule Twitch enforces quite regularly, having temporarily suspended many top streamers such as Adin Ross for it. Using a phone and breaking other traffic rules fall into this category. The official community guidelines state:

"Dangerous or distracted driving, including using a phone while driving and driving under the influence"

On April 11 ExtraEmily was livestreaming on Twitch when she came up to a stop light and allegedly kept driving. The clip of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms like X and Reddit. In the short video, she seemingly justified running the stop light, saying:

"That happens all the time. In Austin, you know, the stop light here are really long. So, usually I just go past. It's fine, it's fine. Like, people do that as long as it's yellow. People do that."

This is not the first time that ExtraEmily has received a penalty from Twitch for distracted driving. In 2023 got banned on Twitch for using her phone while driving after getting a lot of backlash from the community.

