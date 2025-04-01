5 times Twitch banned streamers for using a phone while driving

Twitch has strict guidelines to ensure that streamers ensure their safety while engaging in livestreams. The platform has taken stringent action against broadcasters who use their phones while driving. Despite the rule being enforced, some content creators often end up breaking it and getting banned.

Ad

Over the years, multiple streamers have faced bans on Twitch for texting and driving. Some of these content creators rendered apologies after admitting their mistakes, while others contested the decision, calling out the platform.

This article names five streamers who faced disciplinary action for using their phones while driving.

5 Twitch streamers who were banned for using phones while driving

1) Adin Ross

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross was banned on July 8, 2021, for using his phone while driving. He also ran a red light, sparking controversy online and prompting Twitch to take action. The streamer claimed he received a permanent strike, which shocked his fans.

Adin’s ban was controversial, as netizens thought the disciplinary action was too harsh. Netizens accused the platform of inconsistent moderation, but the streamer apologized, saying:

“I was at a red light during my irl stream and I read chat off of my phone. I am 100% in the wrong I’m so sorry. Idk when I’m gonna be back tho … I’m shaking rn I’m so sorry I feel horrible”

Ad

2) ExtraEmily

Ad

Emily “ExtraEmily” received a ban on October 13, 2023, for texting and driving during a broadcast. The platform temporarily disabled her channel after she used the language app Duolingo while being on the road. The streamer apologized and accepted that what she did was irresponsible.

A clip from her stream later went viral on social media, with internet users asking Twitch to ban her. Streamer Felix “xQc” reacted to the clip on his broadcast and criticized Emily’s actions:

Ad

"I got to ask chat, Duolingo? How is that a priority over anything? To f**king look at Duolingo?"

3) Mitch Jones

One of Twitch's top World of Warcraft creators, Mitch Jones, was banned in June 2019 for reading chats while driving. Jones was hosting an IRL (in real life) broadcast with internet personality "Miss Tricky" when he used his phone in a vehicle.

Twitch issued a seven-day ban, and Mitch agreed with the platform’s decision. He also put out an apology.

Ad

4) Bri and Katie Teresi

Expand Tweet

Ad

Streamers Bri and Katie Teresi had their joint account banned in 2019 for texting and streaming at the same time. The content creators were broadcasting to their audience when Bri picked up her phone and responded to text messages, leading to the suspension.

The ban occurred before the infamous Bri Teresi’s golf swing incident, which gave the content creator prominence. The streamer apologized for her actions and claimed she would be careful in the future.

Ad

5) bobby big ballz

Expand Tweet

Ad

Super Smash Bros. content creator “bobby big ballz,” who now goes by Chickenman400, was banned after an IRL (in real life) livestream. While Twitch did not officially reveal the reason behind the ban, the streamer was seen drinking and using his phone during the broadcast.

The content creator apologized and accepted the disciplinary action. He then followed up with a controversial response, which many fans criticized:

"i stream to make people smile through entertainment i am not meant to be a beacon of morals & values i am just me. drinking is a way i cope with life you're welcome to judge me this is just my truth not an excuse. Thank you any1 who still supports me"

Ad

In other news, internet users want Twitch to ban Kai Cenat after he was seen using his phone while driving during a recent broadcast. Many netizens are of the opinion that streamers risk people’s lives with such actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback