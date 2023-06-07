5 popular streamers who are broadcasting Hardcore World of Warcraft Classic on Twitch

World of Warcraft Hardcore refers to a game mode or a self-imposed challenge within Blizzard's popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) World of Warcraft. It is a variation of regular gameplay where players must adhere to specific rules that make the game more challenging and punishing. WoW Hardcore aims to provide an intense and challenging experience for players seeking a higher level of difficulty and a sense of accomplishment. It requires careful planning, cautious gameplay, and a deep understanding of the game mechanics.

In the World of Warcraft Hardcore mode, players create new characters and aim to progress through the game while abiding by rules, significantly increasing the playthrough difficulty compared to any other WoW run. Most importantly, these rules include permadeath, no grouping, no mods/addons, no trading, and no raids or dungeons.

In its essence, anybody willing to put their mind and body through a WoW Hardcore run must create a new character and reach the maximum level without dying, with each death resetting the run with a new character starting from level 1. No grouping ensures players have a solo playthrough that prohibits any form of grouping in the form of shared quests and combats, which also applies to raids and dungeons.

To further intensify the challenge, players must rely solely on items they find or obtain themselves, navigate the game's challenges, and progress solely through the open-world content available to them.

Sodapoppin and four other popular streamers currently playing World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore

While WoW Hardcore is not an official game mode supported by Blizzard, it has gained popularity as a community-driven challenge. However, Blizzard has officially added it as a game mode in WoW Classic, prompting many popular content creators and streamers to share their playthroughs live with their viewers.

Here are five of the most popular streamers who enjoy World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore:

1) Summit1G

Jaryd "Summit1G" has grown to become one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch, thanks to his decade-long dedication to broadcasting FPS games. The former CS:GO professional recently forayed into the world of WoW Classic Hardcore, unexpectedly making him the most-watched World of Warcraft streamer on Twitch, as reported by TwitchTracker.

As Summit1g continues his adventure in WoW Classic Hardcore, his viewers eagerly follow along, celebrating his successes and supporting him through the inevitable obstacles. He is currently on his eleventh attempt and is a level 25 Warrior.

2) Sodapoppin

The latest co-owner and content creator to join OTK, the Austin, Texas-based media house, Chance "Sodapoppin" is no stranger to Blizzard or Warcraft. The 28-year-old has grown to become one of the most watched streamers on Twitch thanks to his entertaining streams, which mostly feature Just Chatting and World of Warcraft-related content.

Sodapoppin's charismatic personality and skilled gameplay make his streams an exhilarating experience, as viewers eagerly anticipate each daring moment and celebrate his triumphs in this demanding game mode. He is currently on his third run as a level 46 Troll Warrior after his level 13 and level 17 Tauren Druid met their untimely demise.

3) Xaryu

Josh Lujan, popularly known online as Xaryu, is a popular Twitch streamer and professional World of Warcraft player with a significant following for his exceptional gameplay and informative streams. Known for his skill in PvP (player versus player) content, Xaryu has also ventured into World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore streams, adding a new dimension to his content.

With his deep knowledge of the game and impressive gameplay abilities, Xaryu brings a strategic and calculated approach to the hardcore challenge his viewers are captivated by. Despite all his years as a WoW player and grinder, Josh is currently on his eighth attempt at the Hardcore challenge, with his current run featuring a level 23 Elf Warrior, after six of his previous attempts to beat the game as a Warrior ended.

4) EsfandTV

The penultimate streamer on this list is yet another co-owner and content creator of the popular content organization One True King, Tim "EsfandTV." Before becoming a full-time Twitch streamer, Tim was a YouTuber who primarily created World of Warcraft-related content until Blizzard banned him for streaming while playing on a private server.

The Austin native had a flawless record while playing World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore until an ill-timed move of 'reading chat' cost him the life of his Human Paladin. Esfand is currently on his second attempt at the Hardcore challenge with a level 35 Human Paladin.

5) Savix

Wrapping up this list is none other than one of the finest World of Warcraft content creators, Savix. He has carved out a niche within the WoW community thanks to his sheer dedication to streaming Blizzard's most notable title for more than 6,443 hours, making up for 79.3% of his 8,125 hours streamed on Twitch overall.

While primarily known for his exceptional skill in PvP, Savix is another popular WoW creator who recently ventured into the realm of WoW Classic Hardcore streams, attracting a dedicated audience with his impressive gameplay and entertaining commentary. He is currently on his third attempt, which features him playing as a level 40 Troll Warrior after his first Troll Warrior died, and he stopped playing as a level 8 Troll Warlock.

