Where to find Voraxian in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Being an MMORPG, the main objective in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is to explore new areas and complete quests. These quests reward players with XP and in most cases, gear as well, which can then be used to prepare themselves for more challenging missions.

As such, there are different types of quests available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While most of them are story-driven, some can only be completed once in an entire playthrough, while others can be completed once every week. The weekly quests are a great source of XP, gear, and currency in the game.

How to find Voraxian in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

To find Voraxian in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you'll have to make your way to the Obsidian Citadel at The Waking Shores. Located towards the west of the Obsidian Bulwark, this elite NPC can be found in the courtyard of the Obsidian Citadel. The map below will help you pinpoint the exact location of Voraxian.

But why does one need to go to this NPC? Each and every quest in World of Warcraft has an origin point and an end point. These end points are mostly NPCs that are located in different areas of the game. In the case of weekly quests, some of them require players to visit Voraxian in order to complete the quest or to progress the quest further. Given his size, he can be slightly tricky to find. He's generally seen standing beside Sabellian, a huge dragon, within the Obsidian Citadel.

Voraxian can be found at the location that's highlighted on the map (Image via Blizzard)

As of now, the only quest that Voraxian offers is a weekly quest known as Wyrm Food. During this quest, you'll have to find and collect Lava-Charred Flesh from Crust Lurkers in the Emberflow. This quest was added alongside the World of Warcraft 10.0.2 update and continues to exist in the game.

How to complete the Wyrm Food quest

To complete this quest, you'll have to make your way to the lava field in an area known as Emberflow. Crust Lurkers are huge worms that randomly spawn in the area. You must defeat these worms and collect the meat that they drop. Once you've collected 12 stacks of this meat, you must return to Voraxian and complete this quest.

As for the rewards, you'll receive 9,500 XP, 2,500 reputation with Sabellian, and 150 reputation with the Valdrakken Accord. Additionally, you may also receive some randomized loot, which includes Dragon Isle Supplies, Cobalt Watcher's Vestments, Cobalt Watcher's Sandals, and one stack of Primal Chaos.

Out of these four drops, Primal Chaos is the most valuable as it's a reagent that's required to make high-tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. High-tier gear is important when it comes to participating and subsequently completing end-game content in the game.

