"She needs her license taken away permanently": Fans react as ExtraEmily seemingly breaks traffic rules on livestream

Twitch streamer and OTK member Emily "ExtraEmily" faced backlash again after she broke traffic rules during her recent irl (in real life) stream yesterday (April 11, 2025). The streamer was seen engaging with her phone while driving and not stopping at a red light. She explained that Austin's red light signals are usually quite lengthy, which is why she drove past it:

"That happens all the time. In Austin, you know, the stop light here are really long. So, usually I just go past. It's fine, it's fine. Like, people do that as long as it's yellow. People do that."

The clip was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering several reactions. ExtraEmily has previously faced backlash for using her phone while driving. The latest incident sparked fresh criticism for the OTK streamer:

"She needs her license taken away permanently," said u/rronkong

Some users reflected that the streamer could receive a temporary ban from Twitch:

"Surely that’s a pretty textbook temp ban for messing with her phone whilst driving?" said u/Lytaa

Some fans were critical of irl streamers in general, stating:

"Streamers this popular, especially in the just chatting/IRL section, are rarely self aware and rarely live in the real world," said u/Not-Reformed

Here are some other comments:

"It's because she has a Tesla which drives itself 90% of the time. Watch her stream anytime she's driving and she barely have her hands on the wheel," said u/ActivityFirm4704

"Capturing video proof of breaking the law and admitting you dgaf is a bold strategy," said u/TelephoneSignal5907

Did ExtraEmily get banned for driving while using her phone?

Those who follow OTK member ExtraEmily may recall that this isn't the first time she's faced criticism for using her phone while driving. During a stream in October 2023, she was seen texting behind the wheel.

This was considered reckless and violated Twitch's guidelines, resulting in a temporary ban. ExtraEmily later issued an apology for her actions:

"I understand that it was a very... what is it... a very bad thing to do. I understand, like, I apologize. I'm sorry for looking at my phone while doing distracted driving and putting it on stream and stuff."

Another OTK-associated streamer who faced a ban for driving-related behavior was Knut. A longtime friend and collaborator of OTK's Mizkif, Knut was banned in January 2024 after being seen glancing at his chat while driving.

Yousef "Fousey" was also banned from Twitch following a stream where he displayed reckless behavior. During the broadcast, he sang Eminem's Stan while seemingly in a manic state.

