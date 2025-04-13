ExtraEmily banned from Twitch a day after breaking traffic rules on livestream

Popular streamer and content creator Emily "ExtraEmily" has been banned from Twitch. On April 13, 2025, the automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community of ExtraEmily's second suspension from the Amazon-owned platform.

Ad

When trying to access the channel as of this writing, an error message appears, notifying that the account is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS).

The message reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

A screenshot of the error that appears when trying to access the streamer's official Twitch channel on April 13, 2025 (Image via Twitch)

The news quickly garnered attention on Elon Musk's social media platform, with several fans commenting on the situation.

Ad

Trending

While some expected Emily's channel to be reinstated in three days, others speculated that her account was taken down because of a recent incident that occurred during her IRL livestream, where she was seen using a phone while driving and running a red light.

"unban incoming in 3 days," X user @6stako wrote.

"We all knew this was coming lol," X user @iOrcas12 posted.

"Now she has to be fined because there is no lack of evidence," X user @suayrez remarked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was the recent controversy surrounding ExtraEmily?

ExtraEmily made headlines on April 12, 2025, when a video of her IRL livestream from Austin, Texas, was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In the clip, the content creator drove and interacted with her live audience, and she appeared to be running a red light while looking at her phone.

While claiming that the red lights in the Texan city are "really long" and that there was "no problem," Emily remarked:

Ad

"Okay, we keep going. Okay, I'm stopping. Okay. Okay, we're good! Okay, no problem! That happens all the time. In Austin, you know, the stoplights here are really long. So, usually I just go past. It's fine, it's fine. Like, people do that as long as it's yellow. People do that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The community on the streamer-focused subreddit was not pleased with ExtraEmily's actions, with one netizen claiming that her driver's license should be "taken away permanently."

Emily got banned for the first time on Twitch in October 2023, days after she received backlash for using her phone while driving on live stream. However, she was eventually unbanned two days later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More