"Emily called me a b**ch n***a": Myth comments on ExtraEmily alleged N-word use controversy

Popular streamer Ali "Myth" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Emily "ExtraEmily." For those unaware, ExtraEmily made headlines on February 22, 2025, when a video of her conversation with Twitch content creator Russel "ComedyRussel" went viral.

During the livestream, she asked him to name three people he wouldn't stream with again. In response, he just named her thrice as a joke. At this point, the One True King (OTK) member said a word to express her bafflement, which led netizens to speculate that she allegedly used the N-word.

ExtraEmily eventually responded to the controversy, saying that she did not use the racial slur and instead said "Nick Uh." In an X post dated February 23, 2025, the 27-year-old wrote:

"YALLLL 13 MILLION VIEWS ON THIS?? I CANNOT KEEP MY SILENCE!!!! I SAID “NICK UH” AND CALLED MY FRIEND THE WRONG NAME 😭 I NEVER SAY THIS WORD IN MY LIFEEE this app is so cooked man"

On February 24, 2025, Myth responded to Emily's recent X post, claiming she had "jokingly" called him a "b**ch n***a." He elaborated:

"Emily called me a b**ch n***a on the phone the other day (jokingly of course) but that s**t didn’t sit right with me so I’m happy to see this piece of s**t burn."

Myth's recent tweet in response to ExtraEmily controversy (Image via @Myth_/X)

In a follow-up post, Myth just posted a GIF of him dancing:

The Fortnite streamer's social media post left netizens divided. While some disapproved of Myth's comments as "not a funny joke," others simply warned that people would believe his X post to be "serious," and further complicate Emily's situation.

In fact, some other commenters did seem to believe that Myth was serious, agreeing that they too would be "glad to be done with that energy."

"not funny joke myth," X user @Feroniastyzz wrote.

"they're going to think you're serious.. she's fighting all the allegations and you're saying this 😭, X user @LilKittyZoey commented.

"Yeah, even if it was a joke, some things just don’t sit right. like you’re glad to be done with that energy," X user @Im_liina remarked.

"they’re going to think ur serious myth 😭," X user @cutietoryx posted.

"Emily is losing it and myth just trolling 😭," X user @Angelica_Reed1 replied.

"I AINT JUST SWINGING THAT WORD AROUND!" - ExtraEmily responds to racism allegations

On February 24, 2025, ExtraEmily responded to racism allegations amid the recent controversy. While "promising" that she doesn't "swing around" the N-word, the Twitch streamer wrote:

"HELPPPPP WHAT DO I DO IF THE INTERNET THINKS IM RACIST WHEN IM NOT 😭 PLEASE BELIEVE MEEE I SAID NICK AS U CAN SEE 😭 I PROMISE I AINT JUST SWINGING THAT WORD AROUND!!!"

This is not the first time Emily has garnered attention this year. In January 2025, the content creator went viral when she appeared to point a gun at Matthew "Mizkif" during their IRL livestream.

