Extra Emily clarifies what she said after clip of allegedly saying the N-word went viral

Twitch streamer Emily "Extra Emily" has posted on X in response to the recent clip that showcases her seemingly uttering the N-word. The controversial clip went viral and accumulated over 15 million views on the micro-blogging website. Emily had made the error while talking to an individual over call amid a collaborative broadcast with Nick "nmplol."

Stating that she had simply called her friend the "wrong name" and that she had never used that word in her life, Extra Emily made a post on February 23, 2025, writing:

"YALLLL 13 MILLION VIEWS ON THIS?? I CANNOT KEEP MY SILENCE!!!! I SAID “NICK UH” AND CALLED MY FRIEND THE WRONG NAME I NEVER SAY THIS WORD IN MY LIFEEE this app is so cooked man"

What other controversies has Extra Emily been a part of?

This is not the only controversy Extra Emily has been involved in over the past few months. On January 20, 2025, Emily appeared on a broadcast with OTK member Matthew "Mizkif," where the pair hung out in the latter's house. There, she questionably handled Mizkif's firearm, seemingly pointing the gun in Mizkif's direction while pretending to follow it.

On the other hand, she had also received flak online for revealing that she would not be using money she earned from streaming to pay back her parents for covering her college tuition worth $170,000.

Extra Emily's revelation was defended by fellow streamer Fiona "Fanfan," who claimed she was in the same boat as the former. She disclosed that she maintains a close relationship with her mother, who had paid her college tuition. She also stated that her mother often jokingly asks her to pay back the tuition.

Further, she defended Extra Emily by claiming the remarks about not repaying her parents were a "lighthearted comment" and part of her "on-stream persona."

