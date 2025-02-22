Twitch streamer ExtraEmily has become the topic of discussion after allegedly dropping the N-word during a phone conversation during her broadcast. The streamer had been talking to an individual over the phone when she seemed to accidentally blurt out a word speculated to be the racial epithet.

After saying the word, she seemed to notice something was awry and decided to use the individual's name instead. In a clip of the moment, ExtraEmily can be heard asking the individual:

"Can you name three streamers you will never do a stream with again?"

When the individual on the other side, Russell responded by jokingly stating:

"ExtraEmily, Emily, Extra... that's three."

While responding to this, ExtraEmily allegedly used the N-word. However, others speculate that she may have been saying the name "Nick," or if she was saying anything at all. It is worth noting that the streamer had been collaborating with fellow OTK member Nick "nmplol" during the broadcast:

"Did she even say anything?" wrote X user @tmtrnrx

"she just tried saing 'Nicholas'," wrote X user @godgamer4206912

"That wasn't even the N word what," wrote X user @KuxtoR6

Some users, on the other hand, felt that she had uttered the racial epithet and that her career may face consequences in the future as a result:

"SHE SAID N***A AND WENT IN FOR THE 2ND ONE THEN STOPPED HERSELF THATS CRAZY SHE WAS BOUTTA RUN IT BACK," wrote X user @alebrazils

"Probably meant to say nick but damn thats wild," wrote X user @cazwrld

ExtraEmily seemingly drops the "N-word" during a broadcast one month after gun controversy

This is not ExtraEmily's first time facing backlash from viewers online, with her handling of a gun during a January 20, 2025 broadcast catching much flak online. The streamer was seen pointing the gun in Mizkif's direction while pretending to fire the gun.

Mizkif responded by calling her out and pointing out the possibility that the gun may be loaded and could fire if handled improperly. He then jokingly asked if she would receive a "seven-day ban" if she "killed" him.

ExtraEmily had also faced backlash after making a statement that she would not repay her parents for covering her $170,000 college tuition, a remark which was later defended by fellow streamer Fiona "FanFan."

