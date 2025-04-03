Sneako shows behind the scenes of Adin Ross' "fake" room and setup

Controversial content creator Nicholas “Sneako” recently accused fellow streamer Adin Ross of using a "fake" setup. During a visit to the Brand Risk Boxing venue in Los Angeles to film content, Sneako gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look at the facility. He then pointed out a makeshift structure whose interiors resembled Adin's streaming room as seen in his broadcasts.

Sneako then showed his viewers a streaming PC and other equipment, claiming that the setup was staged:

“Look at that fake setup. Fake!”

Does Adin Ross stream from a fake room?

Adin has not addressed the allegations made by Sneako, and it remains unknown if he uses fake streaming setups. Last year, YouTuber Matthew Beem posted a video titled, I Built Adin Ross His Dream Gaming Room!, which showed the content creator's setup inside a house.

The allegedly "fake" room Sneako showed seemed to be located within Adin's garage facility, which appears in many of Brand Risk’s behind-the-scenes content. The room shown in the clip seems to have the same layout and furniture as the streamer's actual room. However, Adin has never talked about using multiple streaming setups for his content.

It is not uncommon for content creators to use fake rooms for their broadcasts. Kai Cenat notably streamed with MrBeast from a replica room for a special Fourth of July stream in 2024. Imane "Pokimane" also used a fake set in the past to resemble a streaming room.

Sneako recently called out Adin Ross for allegedly blocking him

Sneako recently claimed that Adin blocked him following his recent unban. The streamer said:

"Chat, now that Adin's unbanned on Twitch, am I getting blocked? No chat, this is real. When Adin got unbanned on Twitch, I sent him a text, it's like congratulations and it showed up as a green bubble. I don't see the delivered messages for Adin Ross anymore... It's green. Green bubbles now. W Adin for that. My one friend."

However, it turned out that Sneako was trolling his viewers. The content creator appeared on Adin’s first Twitch stream after his unban on April 1, 2025, and congratulated him on his return. Other content creators like Felix “xQc”, Joshua “YourRAGE”, and Mike Majlak were also present during the broadcast.

Influencer and boxer Jake Paul and Adin launched their new soccer team, Miami 7, during the same livestream. With multiple content creators getting unbanned on Twitch, fans are speculating if Sneako will also return to the platform after his indefinite ban.

In other news, Sneako and Fresh were embroiled in a recent feud. The two content creators might settle their differences at one of Adin’s Brand Risk boxing events.

