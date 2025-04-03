  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Sneako shows behind the scenes of Adin Ross' "fake" room and setup

Sneako shows behind the scenes of Adin Ross' "fake" room and setup

By Abhimannu Das
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:18 GMT
Sneako called Adin Ross
Sneako called Adin Ross' streaming setup "fake" (Image via AdinLive/YouTube)

Controversial content creator Nicholas “Sneako” recently accused fellow streamer Adin Ross of using a "fake" setup. During a visit to the Brand Risk Boxing venue in Los Angeles to film content, Sneako gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look at the facility. He then pointed out a makeshift structure whose interiors resembled Adin's streaming room as seen in his broadcasts.

Ad

Sneako then showed his viewers a streaming PC and other equipment, claiming that the setup was staged:

“Look at that fake setup. Fake!”

Does Adin Ross stream from a fake room?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Adin has not addressed the allegations made by Sneako, and it remains unknown if he uses fake streaming setups. Last year, YouTuber Matthew Beem posted a video titled, I Built Adin Ross His Dream Gaming Room!, which showed the content creator's setup inside a house.

The allegedly "fake" room Sneako showed seemed to be located within Adin's garage facility, which appears in many of Brand Risk’s behind-the-scenes content. The room shown in the clip seems to have the same layout and furniture as the streamer's actual room. However, Adin has never talked about using multiple streaming setups for his content.

Ad

It is not uncommon for content creators to use fake rooms for their broadcasts. Kai Cenat notably streamed with MrBeast from a replica room for a special Fourth of July stream in 2024. Imane "Pokimane" also used a fake set in the past to resemble a streaming room.

Sneako recently called out Adin Ross for allegedly blocking him

Sneako recently claimed that Adin blocked him following his recent unban. The streamer said:

Ad
"Chat, now that Adin's unbanned on Twitch, am I getting blocked? No chat, this is real. When Adin got unbanned on Twitch, I sent him a text, it's like congratulations and it showed up as a green bubble. I don't see the delivered messages for Adin Ross anymore... It's green. Green bubbles now. W Adin for that. My one friend."
Ad
Ad

However, it turned out that Sneako was trolling his viewers. The content creator appeared on Adin’s first Twitch stream after his unban on April 1, 2025, and congratulated him on his return. Other content creators like Felix “xQc”, Joshua “YourRAGE”, and Mike Majlak were also present during the broadcast.

Influencer and boxer Jake Paul and Adin launched their new soccer team, Miami 7, during the same livestream. With multiple content creators getting unbanned on Twitch, fans are speculating if Sneako will also return to the platform after his indefinite ban.

Ad

In other news, Sneako and Fresh were embroiled in a recent feud. The two content creators might settle their differences at one of Adin’s Brand Risk boxing events.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी