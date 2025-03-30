Adin Ross's first Twitch stream officially announced

Kick and Twitch streamer Adin Ross' return broadcast on Twitch has been officially announced after the recent removal of the ban imposed on him over two years ago. For those unaware, Ross' Twitch ban was officially lifted on March 29, 2025.

The streamer was banned in February 2023 after he accidentally showcased unfiltered live chat messages from his Kick broadcast on his Twitch broadcast. These messages contained racist and antisemitic language, prompting Twitch moderation to ban Adin Ross from the platform.

The announcement came from FaZe Clan members Jerry "Silky" and Nick "Lacy," who stated that the FaZe Clan would be hosting a collaborative broadcast with Adin Ross in Miami.

FaZe Silky reveals when he will be coming to Miami to host a broadcast with Adin Ross

Adin Ross had been pushing for his ban to be lifted, even claiming at one point that he was "focused" on returning to Twitch while aiming to leave Kick indefinitely. Despite continuing to broadcast on Kick afterward, the streamer finally fulfilled his wish of making a comeback on Twitch.

The news of the streamer's return has taken the streaming community by storm, with both netizens and content creators alike reacting to the information online.

Talking about the upcoming collaboration of FaZe and Adin Ross, Lacy stated:

"You might as well just say it, that we're going out to Miami and do a stream with him."

Silky then continued:

"Chat, I'm coming in April... Silky x Adin, so that FaZe x Adin, yeah."

Adin Ross recently reacted to the news of his Twitch unbanning with a post on X that contained just a single word a caption alongside a photograph of himself and his streaming setup. It hinted at an upcoming broadcast on the Amazon-owned platform. Subsequently, Ross' fans have been expressing their excitement regarding his upcoming livestream, with many taking to X.

