Twitch streamers react to Adin Ross getting unbanned: HasanAbi, YourRage, FaZe Clan, and more respond to news

Kick streamer Adin Ross' unban on Twitch has spawned a variety of responses from various content creators on the Amazon-backed platform. Many streamers have expressed their opinions with regard to his channel's reinstatement, with some being supportive of the move, while others were more critical.

To those unaware, Adin Ross had been banned from Twitch for over two years ago in February, 2023, and had since shifted to streaming entirely on Kick. Despite having garnered a massive audience on the Stake-backed platform, Ross had expressed an interest in returning to Twitch, even announcing that he would be unbanned a week prior to it actually happening.

Many streamers, in particular the FaZe Clan members, posted on X to showcase their support for Adin Ross:

"Welcome back brother @adinross," wrote @FaZeClan on their official account on X

"We did it!," posted FaZe Lacy on X

Further, FaZe Adapt reacted to Ross' unbanning during his Twitch broadcast, writing:

"Y'all see, it's official man, it's official, bro. Adin's up, man. He's back! Holy sh**! Let's go, man! The GOAT is back!"

YouTuber and Twitch streamer YourRAGE posted a story on Instagram, depicting a screenshot of his conversation with Ross. Upon being asked by Ross if he would be available in Florida on the day of the unbanning, YourRAGE responded in the affirmative, writing:

"Yes"

Meanwhile, HasanAbi remained suspicious of Ross' return to the platform, as he wrote in a Twitch chat:

"Yikes this wont last long"

Adin Ross' offline chat on Twitch becomes active after streamer's unban

After his unban on Twitch, Adin Ross' offline chat on Twitch has been popping off, with fans sending in messages celebrating his return. Many were seen spamming "Ws" in the chat to signify their excitement about Ross potentially streaming on the platform soon.

Apart from content creators, netizens on X have also been posting incessantly since the news of Ross' channel being reinstated went viral. Many have even claimed that his return may spell trouble for the Twitch streamers currently at the top of the platform, such as Kai Cenat.

