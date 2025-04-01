Adin Ross and Jake Paul launch their soccer team Miami 7

Kick streamer Adin Ross and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul are set to launch their soccer team, Miami 7, as one of the Wildcard entrants in the upcoming Kings World Club Cups 2025 in France. Ross was recently unbanned on Twitch, and hence, was able to join the Twitch streams involving the Kings League.

Adin Ross and Jake Paul recently joined a conversation on stream with the likes of former Spanish defender Gerard Piqué, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, and Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos. During the stream, Ross and Paul jointly announced their soccer venture.

For those unaware, Kings League is a seven-a-side soccer competition founded in 2022 by Piqué and Ibai. It has expanded into leagues across the globe, including an international seven-a-side soccer tournament (Kings World Club Cups).

Adin Ross and Jake Paul talk about launching their team

The Kings League World Cup will feature Miami 7, a team co-owned by Adin Ross and Jake Paul. Since its inception, the competition has been closely linked with streamers and content creators, with Ibai being one of the founders of the tournament.

During a Twitch stream featuring a panel of prominent figures, including Gerard Piqué, Lamine Yamal, Kun Agüero, and others, Jake Paul announced that he and Adin were launching their Kings League team, Miami 7.

"You know we had a deal with you. Mr Adin Ross, the biggest streamer in the game, together we are launching the first ever United States Kings League Miami 7 based here in Miami."

Adin also expressed his excitement, stating:

"I just wanna say, I'm not the best Spanish speaker but I am very excited."

Former Manchester City and Barcelona player Kun Agüero (who is now a full-time streamer on Kick) was also on the call. Interestingly, Adin decided to challenge him, as he said:

"We already played football in real life. I'm gonna make sure, me and Jake, we're gonna go really try-hard on you. We're gonna have to spank you out of here."

However, Aguero claimed it was impossible.

"Impossible, my friend, impossible. I kick your a**."

The Kings League World Cup 2025 is set to take place in France from June 1 to June 14, marking the tournament’s first-ever edition in Europe.

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old FC Barcelona star, has also announced his entry into the Kings League with his team, La Capital CF.

