8 richest Twitch streamers in 2025, ranked

Twitch is the biggest livestreaming platform on the internet, and every year, we see the emergence of new creators, building their wealth and brand around their broadcasting ventures. In 2025, the platform is making moves to expand and develop consequentially, enabling its streamers to make more out of streaming through its partnership program.

Now, more than ever, livestreaming has transformed from a niche hobby into a lucrative industry. Streamers like Kai Cenat, Shroud, and xQc have been given opportunities to collaborate with organizations like Nike, Logitech, and Stake.com to create profitable partnerships that have generated millions in revenue.

As 2025 unfolds, new reports and estimates about streamers' earnings have been circulating online, and some of the figures are surprisingly high.

Ranking 2025's wealthiest Twitch creators so far

Twitch is now granting most streamers immediate access to monetization tools—such as subscriptions and bits — from their first day, allowing them to begin earning through direct patronage without prior status requirements.

Currently, there are over 73,000 Twitch partners, and some, like Shroud and Kai Cenat, have built empires from humble beginnings on the website. Another example is gaming and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. In 2024, during their viral September subathon, clan members reportedly earned over $2 million collectively.

This article will look into the platform's wealthiest, the 1% of Twitch.

8) Tyler1

Tyler1, along with his wife, Macaiyla, and child Saiyler (Images via @macaiyla/Instagram)

Commonly known for raging in League of Legends lobbies, Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp built a career on Twitch.

Currently, the streamer's net worth is estimated to be $12 million. According to a 2023 leak, he was among the top 15 highest-paid Twitch creators, earning just under $3 million over 26 months, excluding direct donations. This, coupled with his merchandise sales, content creation partnerships with organizations like T1, and rewards from his participation in League of Legends tournaments, has earned him an eleven-figure net worth.

7) Ludwig

Ludwig went bald recently for his fanbase (Images via @LudwigAhgren/X)

Ludwig Ahgren, streamer and founder of the Mogul Moves brand, enters at number seven, with a reported net worth of $14 million.

Ahgren has established himself as a content creator on multiple platforms, including YouTube, where he currently holds nearly 7 million subscribers. In March 2021, the streamer broke records after hosting a 31-day subathon, a feat that was unheard of back then. During the event, he amassed 282,191 subscriptions, surpassing the previous record set by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Apart from Twitch subscriptions and YouTube ad revenue, Ludwig is also a business owner, recently partnering with Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" to take co-ownership of Shopify's esports venture, Rebellion. Ahgren also co-founded Offbrand in 2022, a creative agency aimed at producing innovative content.

Additionally, Ludwig has found success with Mogul Merch, his clothing line, which has gained significant popularity among his fanbase.

6) Ibai

Ibai at his La Velada del Ano event (Image via @ibaillanos/Instagram)

Spanish influencer, sports commentator, and streamer "Ibai" Llanos Garatea has amassed a reported net worth of $14 million, making him one of the wealthiest streamers on Twitch. Speaking of which, Garatea is the second-most followed on the platform, with over 17 million followers. He also averages a whopping 450K live viewers per stream.

Apart from his regular streaming ventures, the Spaniard has successfully organized large-scale events that have drawn massive audiences. Notably, La Velada del Año, a boxing event featuring content creators and celebrities, set a record on Twitch with over 3.3 million concurrent viewers in its second edition.

Like many others on this list, Ibai is also a business owner, having founded an esports organization named KOI along with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique.

5) Shroud

Shroud collaborated with Logitech to make custom gaming peripherals (Image via Shroud/YouTube)

Michael "Shroud" is one of the platform's most renowned creators, having started streaming in 2011. Since then, his net worth has expanded to an estimated $20 million.

Shroud has built his brand purely on being great at video games, from CS:GO and Valorant to PUBG and Marvel Rivals, the streamer has shown his prowess in nearly every game he's touched. Considering this, he has made successful collaborations with brands catered towards gamers, like Logitech.

Additionally, the streamer has been involved in video game development, creating his first-ever tactical shooter, Spectre Divide, which was released in 2024.

4) Amouranth

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, switched to streaming on both Twitch and Kick in 2023. Currently, her net worth is valued at $25 million. She is the wealthiest female streamer in the world, and the only one on this list. A major wealth driver for Amouranth is her NSFW content, which has reportedly earned her a staggering $1.5 million per month in revenue.

With over six million followers on Twitch, Amouranth has been quite vocal about the challenges women face in the content creation space. Recently, she made headlines after her house was broken into by three gunmen who wanted to rob her cryptocurrency wallets. Amouranth went on Adin Ross's Kick stream afterwards to talk about the aftermath of the home invasion with her husband.

3) PewDiePie

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is best known for his legendary status on YouTube, where he has amassed over 110 million subscribers. Despite settling down and raising a child with his wife, Marzia, in Japan, he continues to upload content regularly. As of March 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $45 million.

In April 2017, he ventured into Twitch by creating a crowdsourced channel called Netglow, through which he hosted a weekly live show titled Best Club.

After this, Felix's Twitch became a ghost town, that is, up until the channel unexpectedly became active again, streaming continuous reruns of his previous YouTube videos in an "infinity stream" format.

Off-twitch, PewDiePie has lucrative partnerships with brands GFuel and NordVPN. Along with his wife Marzia, he founded Tsuki, a clothing company dedicated to "ethically made clothing & accessories."

2) xQc

The second Felix on this list, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel, has set himself apart with an estimated $50 million net worth. Famously, while going at it with one of Twitch's most-recognized streamers in today's world, Kai Cenat from the content creation group AMP, Felix remarked that he holds the entirety of AMP's "net-worth" in a single USB stick:

"Brother, you do not want to go band for band. Both hands in the air, I got AMP’s entire net worth in one USB stick in some safety deposit box somewhere buddy. We are not gonna go there."

A major highlight of xQc's career was when he signed a monumental two-year, non-exclusive contract with the streaming platform Kick in 2023, valued at $70 million, with performance-based incentives potentially increasing the total to $100 million. This deal surpassed previous records, making it one of the largest in the streaming industry.

1) Ninja

A snapshot from Ninja's promotional video for his transition to Mixer back in 2019 (Image via Ninja/YouTube)

Number one on this list, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, established his fame on Epic Games' 2017 release, Fortnite. Since then, the streamer has reportedly established himself as Twitch's wealthiest creator, with a net worth of over $50 million.

Tyler has been building his wealth for years; by March 2018, he was reportedly earning over $500,000 per month from streaming activities.

Ninja was a pioneer in his own right, and xQc endorsed this sentiment, calling him "the first streamer to go mainstream". In August 2019, Ninja signed an exclusive streaming contract with Microsoft's Mixer platform. Further, his multiple brand endorsements with companies in the gaming sector, like Red Bull Esports, fueled his rise on this list.

