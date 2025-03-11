Popular Kick streamer goes live with husband Nick to discuss armed robbery years after accusing him of abuse

Before March 2025, Kick streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth"'s husband, Nick Lee, led a relatively private life, with little publicly known about his personal and professional activities. Fast forward to March 11, Kaitlyn revealed her significant other while speaking to fellow platform member, Adin Ross. During a call, she spoke about how her husband helped defend their home from intruders.

For context, on March 2, 2025, Amouranth experienced a harrowing home invasion at her Houston residence. Three masked assailants forcibly entered her home by shooting out a window and kicking in her bedroom door. They assaulted Kaitlyn, pistol-whipping her, and demanded access to her cryptocurrency holdings, reportedly valued at over $20 million.

To defend herself, she led her attackers into a building where her husband, aware of the situation, stood wielding a pistol. Together, the two seemingly shooed away the robbers. Amouranth, along with her husband, explained the situation to Adin over a Discord call. In the call, Nick expressed support for his partner, crediting her for thinking quickly during a difficult situation:

"(You were brave that night!, said Adin Ross) I credit her with saving both of our lives... look, put myself in her shoes, I don't know if I'd be clear-thinking enough to stay calm and formulate a plan and lead them to where someone might have a firearm."

It should be noted that in October 2022, Kaitlyn publicly accused Lee of abusive behavior during a live stream. She alleged that he had been controlling, forced her to create specific content, and threatened harm to her pets. During the broadcast, she shared distressing text messages allegedly from Lee, in which he used derogatory language and made various threats.

Amouranth's husband, Nick Lee, fired shots at the masked assailants threatening to rob Amouranth

After the allegations of abuse, Nick Lee reportedly went to seek professional help. The couple currently lives together. The streamer explained to Adin that she and Nick own two houses within the same plot of land, one dedicated to streaming and the other for living.

During the attack, Amouranth was heading to bed while her husband was in the other house. Somehow, after blocking a few punches, the streamer managed to convince her attackers that the cryptocurrency they were looking for was in the other house.

As soon as they got to the other house, Kaitlyn led the robber upstairs, where Lee was ready with a firearm. Lee instructed his wife to "get down" and fired three shots at the assailants. Soon after, the attackers were seen fleeing the house in CCTV footage.

"I went up the stairs... there's like, L stairs, and they can't see him until they're already within line of sight. He told me to get down, and so I like hugged the side of the wall, and he shot three bullets right past me, and shot the guys." (Timestamp - 6:13)

In other news, following the incident, Amouranth took to X and spoke about her injuries and shared the CCTV footage showing the attackers' actions.

