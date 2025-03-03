"Blood was streaming down my head": Amouranth shares CCTV surveillance clip of "3 gun men" invading her home

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" shared a CCTV surveillance footage of the "3 gun men" who attempted to rob her at gunpoint after invading her home on March 3, 2025. The Kick streamer had previously revealed in social media posts on X that she had called the SWAT after the home invaders had beaten her bloody and shot at her.

The clip from a CCTV camera of her driveway, where three hooded men can be seen chasing Amouranth inside her house. The roughly one minute long video ends after gunshots are heard with the assailants running away. The Kick streamer provided more context in the caption of the video, stating that she was beaten by the attackers with their pistol.

Amouranth noted that she was not supposed to be sharing evidence like this, but nonetheless explained that she was beaten bloody but defended herself using skills she picked up while learning boxing:

"3 gun men. He screams 'I got shot I got shot' after. I’m not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence. They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I Learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands where beat brown"

She also claimed that the gunmen had brought duct tape and masks:

"They brought duct tape and masks and were armed with handguns."

In subsequent posts, Amouranth explained that she might have to take the video down and that a better quality of the CCTV footage had already been sent to the cops.

"I might have to remove this video later," said the Kick streamer. She also added, "The hi res version is already with cops. Turn up sound."

"They kept shooting my bedroom door": Amouranth reveals gruesome details about three gunmen attacking her at home

Amouranth had posted on X saying that she was being robbed at gunpoint earlier on March 3, 2025. She also claimed to have shot one of the assailants and shared a short clip of the police at her house after the incident.

Now she has opened up more about the details, talking about how she defended herself while being beaten by the three gunmen.

After sharing the CCTV footage, the Kick streamer also posted a photo of her bedroom door with bullet holes, stating that the gunmen had shot at her bedroom door before kicking it in:

"They kept shooting my bedroom door and then finally kicked it in"

Amouranth was not the only female streamer to become a victim on March 3, with Twitch streamers Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru getting harassed by a stalker while streaming their sis-a-thon.

