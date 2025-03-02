Who is Amouranth? Everything about celebrity as she claims she owns all McDonald's in city in reply to someone telling her to put "fries in the bag"

Amouranth, the online alias of streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, ignited a social media firestorm on February 28, 2025, after a contentious tweet exchange rooted in earlier controversy. The drama began when a user shared a clip from her Kick livestream (timestamped at 48:20 in a two-week-old VOD) where she criticized LGBTQIA+ activists, accusing them of threatening violence against their own community.

The user captioned the clip:

“Amouranth says that the LGBTQIA+ activists shown here should have been burnt during the LA fires.”

The Twitch streamer responded by tweeting:

“I guess I’m not allowed to question the behavior of ‘activists’… But thanks for making me trend!”

A critic then replied with a graph of her declining Twitch viewership and quipped:

“Put the fries in the bag.”

She fired back:

“If I ever put fries in a bag, it’ll be a publicity stunt ’cause I own all the McDonald’s in my city. But go off.”

Her follow-up tweet, "cash me outside," a meme referencing confrontational humor, deepened the thread's viral reach.

Her follow-up reply to the post about her claim (Image via X/@Amouranth)

Kaitlyn Siragusa, aka Amouranth, is known for her Twitch streams, OnlyFans content, and business ventures. The streamer, who has built a career blending entertainment and entrepreneurship, boasts over 6.2 million Twitch followers.

Amouranth's rise to streaming stardom

The online streamer began her career as a cosplayer in 2015 after Twitch invited her to livestream costume-making. By 2021, she became the platform's most-watched female streamer, known for ASMR, hot tub streams, and dance content. Despite periodic bans—including a fifth suspension in October 2021—she amassed a loyal fanbase.

In 2022, she reported she earned $33 million from OnlyFans, though she announced plans to quit the platform in April 2022 to focus on Twitch. By June 2023, she had signed with Kick, a competing streaming service, while maintaining her brand ambassador roles with FansRevenue and Jerkmate.

Business ventures and investments

The tweet announcing she bought an inflatable pool toy company (Image via X/@wildkait)

Beyond streaming, the Twitch streamer diversified her portfolio. In November 2021, she purchased a gas station leased to Circle K, followed by an inflatable pool toy company in January 2022. She co-owns esports organization Wildcard Gaming after a June 2024 investment. She also launched a personal assistant matching service for creators in July 2022.

Controversies and personal challenges

The Twitch streamer's career has been marked by public drama. In October 2022, she revealed during a livestream that she had been secretly married for many years and alleged her husband controlled her finances and threatened her dogs. She later regained financial independence and cut ties with him.

Announcement of her ovarian failure (Image via X/@Amouranth)

Health struggles also surfaced: In March 2023, she was diagnosed with ovarian failure, which she disclosed months later. Her frequent platform bans, including an August 2024 YouTube ASMR channel suspension, highlight the precarious nature of her online presence.

Amouranth's influence earned her accolades, including the 2023 AVN Award for Favorite Creator Site Star and The Streamer Awards' Best ASMR Streamer in 2021. These honors reflect her impact on digital entertainment despite ongoing controversies.

