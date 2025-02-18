CELSIUS Essentials launches new Sparkling Watermelon Ice exclusively at Circle K: Details explored

CELSIUS Essentials has introduced Sparkling Watermelon Ice, a new energy drink flavor available only at Circle K stores across the U.S. Available at over 6,000 Circle K locations across the United States, this new flavor offers a refreshing and energizing twist.

Known for its energy-boosting drinks, CELSIUS has created a refreshing and energizing twist with this candy-inspired watermelon flavor. To celebrate the launch, Circle K is offering a limited-time promotion where customers can claim a free 16 oz. can through their app, while supplies last.

What’s special about Sparkling Watermelon Ice?

Sparkling Watermelon Ice flavor available exclusively at Circle K stores (Image via X/@CelsiusOfficial)

The Watermelon Ice flavor from CELSIUS Essentials brings a refreshing blend of juicy watermelon and icy notes. This new variety offers a candy-inspired sweetness that promises to satisfy cravings while delivering the energy boost CELSIUS fans expect.

CELSIUS Essentials is known for its energizing properties, fueled by essential amino acids that help keep consumers active and focused throughout the day.

The new flavor is designed to provide a bold experience, with the sweetness of watermelon paired with a refreshing ice-cold sensation. The beverage is ideal for those looking for a quick pick-me-up, whether on a road trip, during a busy workday, or while tackling daily tasks.

How to claim a free can

Download the Circle K app to get a free sparkling Watermelon Ice (Image via Instagram/@circlekireland)

To make the launch even more exciting, Circle K is offering customers a chance to grab a 16 oz. can of Watermelon Ice for free. Simply download the Circle K app and take a short quiz to claim a coupon for the free drink, available while supplies last. This offer allows fans to experience the new flavor without spending a dime.

“We’re always excited to introduce new innovation to our portfolio, and CELSIUS ESSENTIALS is a great way to combine energy with bold flavors,” said Kyle Watson, CMO at CELSIUS.

This promotion makes it even easier for customers to try the new Sparkling Watermelon Ice and discover the latest addition to the CELSIUS range.

Exclusive availability at Circle K

Watermelon Ice is only available at Circle K locations. This exclusivity emphasizes the strong partnership between CELSIUS and Circle K, allowing both brands to offer something unique to their customers. Circle K has long been a go-to stop for those looking to refuel during their travels, and this new flavor is expected to add even more appeal to their already diverse beverage offerings.

“We’re looking forward to bringing customers a variety of unique and impactful flavors,” said the team at CELSIUS. “The Sparkling Watermelon Ice flavor is just one example of how we’re making energy drinks more exciting and accessible.”

The Sparkling Watermelon Ice launch underscores CELSIUS’s strategy to leverage exclusivity and convenience-store partnerships to expand its market reach. For Circle K, the collaboration reinforces its role as a testing ground for new beverage innovations.

While the flavor’s long-term viability remains uncertain, its limited-time status and app-based promotion are likely to generate short-term consumer interest.

