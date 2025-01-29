Ben & Jerry's launches 4 new flavors in the U.S.: Flavors and availability explored

Ben & Jerry's has launched four new exciting flavors for their fans in the U.S. These are some of their most popular international flavors and the company is bringing them to its native country as well.

While winters are at their peak right now, ice creams never lose prominence, do they? Many companies have announced some excellent products and collaborations in recent weeks and Ben & Jerry's is no different.

The company, which was founded in Vermont, U.S., in 1978, has become a worldwide success. While they have some classic flavors in all parts of the world, they also make some special flavors for the international market. They are now bringing four huge European successes to the U.S.

Ben & Jerry's New Sundae flavors

One of the most popular products in Ben & Jerry's collection is their Sundae pints. It starts with a base and is topped with other delicious bits based on the flavor. It also has the company's signature chunks and swirls and is completed with a whipped topping and more chunks.

The Sundae pints are a complete ice cream experience and Ben & Jerry's is bringing them to the U.S. in four new flavors. Let's take a look at them:

#1 Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae

This one is inspired by Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop sundae. It features vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and double chocolate chip cookies. It is topped with a vanilla whipped topping and completed with fudge swirls and fudge chips.

#2 Dulce-Delish Sundae

This is a delight for caramel fans. This contains salted caramel ice cream with pecan toffee and caramel swirls. It also has caramel whipped topping and is finished with caramel swirls and sea salt fudge chunks.

#3 Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae

This is a chocolate heaven in a pint. This sundae contains chocolate cheesecake ice cream with chocolate cookies and chocolate-chocolate cookie swirls. It has a vanilla whipped topping and is finished with fudge swirls and fudge chunks.

#4 Turtle Sundae

This flavor of the Sundae pint is exclusive to the U.S. It contains a buttery ice cream base with fudge-covered almond and pretzel swirls. This also has a vanilla whipped topping and is finished with caramel swirls and pieces of fudge-covered pretzels.

Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Natalia Butler shared her thoughts on these new flavors in a press release, saying:

“I like to think of each Sundae as a textural treasure hunt, starting with that thick and creamy ice cream that you already know and love, nestled below a layer of rich whipped topping and covered in the perfect balance of the most decadent swirls and chunks you have ever met.”

Ben & Jerry's new flavors availability

All four of these new flavors have already been launched. Interested individuals can get their hands on these sundae pints through Ben & Jerry's website, retail stores, or other marketplaces. These pints are meant for individuals and can be enjoyed with a spoon.

For a sharing experience, the company recently launched a Scoop-apalooza lineup. It contains four flavors - Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, Coffee & Fudge Chip, Strawberries & Cream, and Vanilla & Fudge Brownie. These can be shared between four people as they come in 28-ounce containers.

