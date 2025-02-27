Who is Carrie Coon married to? All about her husband and kids amid open marriage scandal claims

Carrie Coon has recently clarified the meaning behind the comments she made about seemingly being in an open marriage with her husband Tracy Letts. Notably, Coon made the comments while appearing on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron on February 24, 2025.

The actress was addressing her relationship with Tracy on the podcast when she said that the best thing about a marriage is when the husband and wife can "talk about everything" to each other, including the person they got attracted to while working on a set, as per the New York Post.

Carrie Coon took to her account on X (formerly Twitter) to share a post on Tuesday, February 25, in response to the rumors of open marriage emerging out of the interview and wrote:

"Settle down, internet! I said "open minded" not "open.""

According to Page Six, Carrie Coon said that she and Tracy are "not jealous people." The Fargo star was also questioned on whether things cross the line in any situation and she responded by saying that none of them prefers to have lines since they are boring and that "life is short, finite." Carrie even addressed Tracy by saying:

"Tracy's the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street … and he always tell me who he has a crush on. It's fun. It's interesting to know what your partner's into. I think it's titillating."

While Coon's comments are trending everywhere, Tracy has not shared any response so far.

Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts relationship: Marriage, family, and more

Carrie's husband has also been active in the acting industry for many years. He has written various plays such as Superior Donuts and Killer Joe. His flawless work as a playwright has even helped him to win accolades such as the Pulitzer Prize.

Tracy was initially working in Chicago until he arrived in Los Angeles when he was around 32 years old. He told IndieWire in an interview around nine years ago that he was able to grab some opportunities on shows like Seinfeld. However, Letts was still not satisfied since he failed to get roles that could inspire him.

In between all these, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native expanded his career to the small screen, where he became a popular face after appearing as Senator/Director Andrew Lockhart in Homeland. He also has multiple films in his credits, including The Big Short, The Lovers, Ford v Ferrari, Deep Water, Saturday Night, and more.

While his successful journey continued, Tracy met Carrie Coon in 2010 when the latter went for the audition of the play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, as per People magazine. According to Closer Weekly, the pair exchanged vows around three years later in 2013 at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Tracy had to undergo gallbladder surgery.

Back in 2021, the pair became the parents of a daughter, whose identity remains unknown. They also have a son named Haskell. However, the pair had opted to keep the kids away from the limelight and Carrie Coon also addressed her struggle with the second pregnancy since she was working on the show The Gilded Age at the time.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, she recalled everything by appreciating the costume designers for helping her hide the news from everyone. She further stated:

"There were a few months where I got to wear costumes as they existed. But when we came back, I had to put strings on the back of all of them. What's extraordinary about this story is that no one batted an eye."

Carrie Coon was last seen as Laurie in the third season of The White Lotus. Back in 2024, she played important roles in two films, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Lake George.

