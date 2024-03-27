Where was Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire filmed? All shooting locations explored

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released in theaters on March 22, 2024. The movie was shot primarily in New York and London. The much-awaited fifth installment in the beloved Ghostbusters franchise stars Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhard, Earnie Hudson, Paul Rudd, and Mckenna Grace in prominent roles.

In the latest movie, the new and old Ghostbusters join forces to protect their home from evil creatures. The action is spread out across multiple locations, and the classic firehouse set, where the original film was shot, has also been used in the film.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire filming locations explored

Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire has been under production for several years, since the last film's release. The production was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but shooting commenced in the first quarter of 2023. The horror-comedy has been shot in London, New York, and Lost Angeles, in both real location and studios.

United Kingdom

London became the prime location for filming various sequences of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. To show some interior scenes, sets were created inside Warner Bros. Studios, a 200-acre building complex situated in Leavesden in Watford, Hertfordshire. Moreover, Winnersh Film Studios and Shinfield Studios in England also served as ideal sites for creating the cinemtic spectacle.

United States of America

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the iconic New York City Firehouse witnessed the return of the Spengler family to fight ancient evil. The shooting began in March 2023 and wrapped up the same year by the end of June.

One beach scene was shot in New Jersey, while some additional filming with Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Grace Mckenna took place in Atlanta, Georgia a few months back.

Many commuters including the famous vlogger Casey Neistat spotted the legendary vehicle from Ghostbusters franchise, Ectomobile, in New York. The vlogger later uploaded the footage on his YouTube channel.

The film opened with an earning of over $45 million in the domestic market, and over $61 million worldwide, a number higher than the previous installment. According to the critics, the film is fresh, light-hearted, and has its moments, but comes nowhere close to the original.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now available in theaters worldwide.