Who is the new villain in Spider-Man comics? Everything we know about next week's edition

Marvel's upcoming edition of Spider-Man comics introduces a captivating twist with the return of Ben Reilly, the notorious Spider-Man clone, now known as Chasm. Making his explosive reappearance in Web of Spider-Man #1, readers will witness a thrilling narrative unfold as heroes such as Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099, and the Gold Goblin combat eerie-looking adversaries.

Ben Reilly, once trapped in a nightmarish prison, has broken free, emerging with newfound freedom and enigmatic energy powers. He is set to shake the Spider-Verse to its core with tantalizing twists.

Ben Reilly's previous appearances in Spider-Man

Ben Reilly, also recognized as the Scarlet Spider, made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #149 in October 1975. Initially introduced as a clone of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, Reilly possesses identical superhuman abilities, including strength, agility, and web-slinging prowess.

Throughout the years, Reilly has been featured in various Marvel Comics titles, including Spider-Man #52 (September 1994), Sensational Spider-Man #0 (November 1995), Free Comic Book Day 2016 (Captain America) #1 (May 2016), and Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 5) #93 (March 2022).

The character's origins and backstory

Ben Reilly's tumultuous journey began as a genetic clone of Peter Parker, created by the villainous Jackal to torment Spider-Man.

Initially presumed dead following a confrontation with his progenitor, Reilly embarked on a five-year self-imposed exile, believing himself to be a worthless clone. However, encounters with scientist Seward Trainer and a brief stint as a vigilante in Salt Lake City ignited his resolve to forge his path.

Returning to New York upon learning of Aunt May's ailing health, Reilly reconciled with Parker and assumed the role of Scarlet Spider.

Ben Reilly as Scarlet Spider

Assuming the mantle of Scarlet Spider, Reilly collaborated with Parker in combating crime, fostering a bond of friendship despite their tumultuous past. During Parker's absence, Reilly served as New York's sole web-slinger, donning the iconic Spider-Man suit.

However, his tenure as Scarlet Spider was marred by challenges, including a stint in prison to exonerate Parker, and clashes with adversaries like Lady Octopus and Alistaire Smythe. Despite facing skepticism from fellow heroes, Reilly persevered, embracing his role as a protector of New York City.

Becoming Chasm

After sacrificing himself to defeat Jennix during the return of the spider-hunting Inheritors, he was subsequently resurrected using cloning technology, which effectively provided him with a fresh start.

In exchange for getting back together with his sweetheart, Janine Godbe, Reilly briefly assumed the role of Spider-Man once more, this time as a corporately sponsored hero for the Beyond Corporation.

However, when his most important memories were destroyed by Beyond's machinations, he turned against his predecessor. When he was altered by a mutagenic polymer and turned into the antagonist Chasm, more issues emerged.

To cause havoc on Earth, Reilly and Janine teamed up with Madelyne Pryor, the new Queen of Limbo, to organize the theft of Jean Grey and Peter Parker's memories. Their scheme ultimately led to Reilly's imprisonment in the newly established Limbo Embassy in New York City, orchestrated by the reformed Queen.

In the forthcoming editions of Web of Spider-Man comics, readers can anticipate a riveting narrative as Ben Reilly resurfaces, armed with newfound powers and a mysterious agenda.

As the saga unfolds, Spider-Man aficionados are poised for an enthralling chapter in the ever-evolving world of Marvel Comics.