Andy Samberg shines as Scarlet Spider in Marvel's latest Spider-Verse 2 video

Sony recently showcased a new video honoring the dynamic character Ben Reilly, voiced by Andy Samberg, who emerged as a fan-favorite from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 2 brings to life a sprawling Spider-Man Universe, with one of the influential figures being Ben Reilly or Scarlet Spider. Reilly has a direct reporting line to the chief, Miguel O’Hara (played by Oscar Isaac).

Samberg's portrayal of Reilly has gained substantial popularity, marked by his self-conscious reflections and a flair for dramatic self-narration, making him one of the most memorable characters from the successful sequel.

From Brooklyn 99 to Spider-Verse: Andy Samberg's hilarious take on Scarlet Spider

Spider-Verse's newest hero: Andy Samberg's Scarlet Spider steals the show with humor (Image via NBC)

In a jovial counterplay to Warner Bros.' Barbie, Sony Pictures has drawn back the curtain on a compilation of scenes featuring Ben Reilly's Scarlet Spider. The character springs to life through the voice talents of comedic star Andy Samberg, best known for his contributions to Brooklyn 99.

This fascinating video is a snippet from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and was shared with fans via Twitter. The tweet was humorously captioned "Ken meet Ben," a cheeky reference to Ryan Gosling's character in the Barbie series, offering an intriguing interplay between different cinematic universes.

The footage showcases a contemplative Reilly leaning against a pillar, musing on what appears to be a profoundly impactful moment from a former escapade. In an eccentric display of self-praise, Andy Samberg's Scarlet Spider describes Miles Morales as being "trapped in his well-defined musculature." Despite its unusual nature, we can't help but appreciate the humor.

Amidst his reflections, he also rallies himself to team up with his Spider-Society peers to seek out Miles. The montage concludes with an intense close-up of the Scarlet Spider, set against the backdrop of a downpour, further amplifying the drama.

Will Andy Samberg make a comeback in Spider-Verse 3?

Is Scarlet Spider making a return? The buzz around Samberg and Spider-Verse 3 (Image via Sony Pictures Animation)

As anticipation builds for the forthcoming installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated for release next year, speculation over whether Andy Samberg will reprise his role as Ben Reilly is rife.

The odds seem favorable, as the character not only survived but also found his goals in sync with Miguel O'Hara's by the end of the predecessor film, Across the Spider-Verse.

The narrative with O'Hara fervently pursuing a stray Miles Morales indicates that Samberg's involvement in the hunt is almost an inevitability. Furthermore, Beyond the Spider-Verse is predicted to be the climactic conclusion of the franchise. As per tradition with trilogy finales, it's anticipated to include every conceivable character from the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man News @SpiderMan3news



Beyond the spider-verse will NOT release on March 2024 and it's going to be delay till 2025/2026



Via @CanWeGetToast RumourBeyond the spider-verse will NOT release on March 2024 and it's going to be delay till 2025/2026Via @CanWeGetToast pic.twitter.com/AylttiVspg

However, a word of caution is due: the third movie's planned premiere date on March 29, 2024, is increasingly appearing uncertain. Talk of a potential delay was already making the rounds even before the advent of writers' and actors' strikes.

Consequently, fans may need to exercise a modicum of patience, as they may have to endure a longer wait to resolve the cliffhanger left dangling by Across the Spider-Verse, and to experience more humor-laden moments with Scarlet Spider.

In the meantime, Across the Spider-Verse will be available for digital purchase from Tuesday, August 8.