10 strongest Marvel characters who could beat Spider-Man 

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel lore. The web-swinging wall-crawler dons an iconic red and baby blue suit (popular versions) and fights crime in New York City.

The story of how Peter Parker got bitten by a radioactive spider and then gained superpowers is commonly known. The web swinger has been a part of some great Marvel teams like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Blessed with superhuman strength, an unbeatable sixth sense, and a genius mind, Spider-Man is one of the strongest Marvel characters.

However, even the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man loses out to some of the characters in the Marvel lore. Here is a look at the ten strongest characters who could defeat the web-swinging superhero.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

10 strongest Marvel characters who could defeat Spider-Man

1) Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, is one of the strongest Avengers. She would easily defeat Spider-Man owing to her cosmic abilities. She possesses godlike powers and can travel at the speed of light. Spider-Man's agility and spider-sense are outweighed by Captain Marvel's considerable speed and agility.

2) The Hulk

The Hulk/Bruce Banner is arguably one of the most powerful characters ever created by Marvel. An interesting fact about The Hulk is that his strength increases as he gets angrier. At his peak powers, the Hulk can easily destroy planets at a go.

The Hulk can fight with universal entities like Thanos, and Thor, thus, taking on Spider-Man would prove to be less challenging for the green monster.

3) Thor

Thor is an Asgardian God of Thunder, blessed with the power to manipulate and attack with lightning. Thor has amazing weapons like Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. Therefore, he can throw a daunting challenge at the web swinger, who is known for his relentlessness and courage.

4) Carnage

Carnage is a nasty symbiote and in the comics, Spider-Man has always had a tough time containing him. Clashes between him and Carnage have always tested Spidey to his limits. There is an instance where Spidey defeated Carnage but with the help of Venom. In other instances, Spidey has required assistance to deal with the deadly symbiote.

5) Professor Charles Xavier

Professor Charles Xavier is an indomitable foe for any character in the Marvel lore. Charles Xavier is a powerful telepath who can control minds and read them too. He could easily take on Spidey by getting into his head and attacking him telepathically.

6) Mephisto

Mephisto is an otherworldly being, who is a demon. The immortal being can manipulate forces of magic and in the comics, he turned Peter Parker's life into a nightmare. Spider-Man can sadly not match up to the devil incarnate Mephisto.

7) Galactus

Galactus is a universal force, a god-like figure who survives by draining entire planets of their energy. He is one of the major antagonists in the Marvel lore and it is difficult for any superhero to compete with him, let alone Spider-Man.

8) Eddie Brock's Anti-Venom

The Venom/Eddie Brock is already one of Spidey's most formidable foes. However, when Mister Negative created anti-Venom, he became an ever larger menace to Spidey.

In one of the comics, Anti-Venom tried to get rid of the Venom symbiote from Peter Parker, and in the process, he nearly eliminated the radiation that gave Peter his abilities. Luckily, Eddie Brock did not remain the Anti-Venom, and Flash Thompson, who became the Anti-Venom, had no interest in harming Spidey.

9) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff is an expert magician and she can easily change outcomes of reality within her hex-sphere. She is also adept in using magic for combat and if Spidey had to face her in battle, she would probably emerge victorious.

10) J. Jonah Jameson

The editor of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, can never defeat Spidey physically. However, he is the best at assassinating Peter's character. Ever since the friendly neighborhood web swinger came into prominence, Jameson made it a point to slander him and mark him a criminal.

There is no end to Jameson discrediting the superhero, regardless of how many times he saves the world.

Spider-Man is one of the strongest Marvel characters and has faced a lot of formidable foes. However, even he has his limits and the characters mentioned above can give him a tough competition.