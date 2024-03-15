Why Nicholas Cage may be the perfect thing Sony's Spider-Man Noir needs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author. Individual opinions may vary.

Nicholas Cage and superheroes have a long-shared bond, especially with Marvel, where it did play a character for more than a cameo. The legendary actor, who was once supposed to be visionary Tim Burton's Superman in Superman Lives, has since then donned the spike-infused clothes of Ghost Rider as well as taken part in Sony's Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, where he got his most exciting role.

Nic Cage, who has had a mixed acting career throughout his decades-long involvement with Hollywood, took the role of Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. This was a role, though a voice role as of then, that seemed to fit right into the veteran actor's character, and should a live-action adaptation based on this multiversal version of Peter Parker happens, it might be the perfect opportunity for casting Nicholas Cage in the role.

Moreover, after the colossal disappointment caused by Sony's Madame Web, the studio will need something big, perfect, and fast to make the best out of what's left of the universe.

Nicholas Cage would thrive in the black-and-white dog-eat-dog world

Spider-Man Noir's story is set in 1930s New York, perfectly placed between the superhero world that hasn't yet fully formed and the hard-boiled criminal world that fans are familiar with from Noir Films of the past.

From the aesthetic to the more realistic battles of justice amidst the growing intensity of crime, this world gives Nic Cage the perfect breeding ground to show off his Oscar-winning acting skills.

Moreover, this version of Spider-Man would also require more maturity to portray, which Cage can provide to the makers.

Nic Cage will fit the Noir archetype set by the greats

From Humphrey Boggart to James Stewart, Film Noir as a genre had some of the greatest actors of all time taking up prominent roles, and usually very serious ones.

With Nicolas Cage's star power and the actor's old-school charisma, Sony may have the perfect candidate for a Noir-ish, hard-boiled detective Spider-Man, who would also look like some of the genre's greatest in Black and White.

It would allow Cage to explore the Television world

While many of the most prominent actors have now appeared on television shows, Cage remains one of the actors who has not yet stepped down to the small screen. The Sony live-action adaptation of Spider-Man Noir was initially set to be a TV series, which would also give the veteran actor a chance to explore a world that he still hasn't.

Moreover, as this would be Nic Cage's first television entrée, it would also be a good marketing move for the production.

Nicholas Cage loves the character and wants to do the role

At his best, Nicholas Cage is arguably one of the finest actors of all time, as recently seen in Dream Scenario, where the 60-year-old showed off his immense skills.

When it is a project that the actor wants to be a part of, he will undoubtedly give it a good shot and a convincing one. In a latest interview with Collider, the actor also expressed his desire to play the role.

Cage said,

"Well, I can say that we have been talking. It's no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee's masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing's definitive yet. It's just conversation."

Nicholas Cage may be Sony's golden meal ticket waiting dormant.

