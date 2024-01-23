Ultimate Spider-Man #2: Peter Parker takes on the Shocker in preview for upcoming Marvel book

Ahead of its release in February, Ultimate Spider-Man #2's new preview recently revealed the Shocker to be the first villain Peter Parker will take on in this new journey. It also featured an interview with artist Marco Checchetto, who disclosed exactly what fans can expect from the upcoming issue.

Additionally, the preview gave fans a look at the new black suit Peter Parker will be wearing in his first days as the Webhead. It also teased what can be expected from J. Jonah Jameson and Uncle Ben.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for the upcoming issue follow.

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 offers a brand-new look at the Shocker

The first issue of Ultimate Spider-Man shook up the status quo of Spider-Man in a huge way.

Following a 35-year-old Peter Parker who hasn't received his powers yet, the series takes place in a new Ultimate universe that was created when the Maker, an evil Reed Richards, went back in the past to create a reality where no superheroes existed.

So, when Parker gets a message from Tony Stark, who tells him who he is supposed to be, he receives a package that would let him embrace his destiny. The first issue ends with Peter embracing his destiny as Spider-Man.

The issue also sees Uncle Ben being alive and working at the Daily Bugle with J. Jonah James. However, the duo would quit the publication in the same issue after Wilson Fisk made some changes to it. It should also be noted that Mary Jane is married to Peter and has two kids with him.

Coming to issue two of Ultimate Spider-Man, it looks like the first battle of Peter's career is going to be against the Shocker. While issue one did set up the Green Goblin, it looks like Spider-Man will have to face some lower-tier villains before taking him on.

In the new ultimate universe, Shocker has an interesting look as he walks around in a bomb squad suit. However, he isn't the only one with a new look, as Spider-Man is also set to don a black suit. While it's not confirmed whether it's the Symbiote suit, it seems to be the outfit given to him by Tony Stark.

Talking about the Shocker, Marco Checchetto had this to say as per Marvel:

"Throughout our run, expect changes and both classic and new versions of characters," he continued. "One of the first you’ll meet is Shocker. He’s at the beginning of his career, so I wanted to create something different. Shocker wears a bomb squad suit to protect himself from the powers of his gloves, but still maintains some details of his classic costume."

He added:

"I had a lot of fun, and I believe it helps convey that we are at the dawn of a new storytelling universe. I would also like to talk about the origin of the Green Goblin's design, but I think it's more exciting to let you discover it by reading the fantastic story created by Jonathan!"

The preview also shows Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson spending some time together in a sauna. The first issue sets them up as friends who are trying to start a new job following their exit from the Bugle. Fans can expect this plotline to be further explored in the upcoming issue.

Readers can also expect some more interactions between Peter and MJ in the upcoming issue. Ultimate Spider-Man #2 releases on February 21, 2024.