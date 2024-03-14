5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 missions fans would likely want to replay

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 missions have been some of the most iconic video-game quests recently. Insomniac Games' masterfully crafted title provided an epic new chapter for web-slinging heroes Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game promises many unforgettable moments, and there's a good chance you'll find yourself itching to revisit some of the spectacular missions.

Let's look at five Marvel's Spider-Man 2 missions that fans would likely jump at the chance to replay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most iconic Marvel's Spider-Man 2 missions that you might want to replay

Mission replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 allows you to redo specific chapters without restarting the game from fresh. Here are five iconic missions that you can replay:

1) Surface Tension

Sandman in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/ Game Guides Channel on YouTube)

Insomniac doesn't waste time with slow starts, as they throw you right into the action with an epic showdown against Sandman in this Spider-Man 2 mission. You'll be web-slinging between skyscrapers, dodging giant fists of sand, all while feeling like you're starring in a superhero movie. It's a wild ride that sets the perfect tone for the exciting adventure ahead.

2) It Chose You

Spider-Man faces off against Lizard (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/ GaMeVeRsE TD on YouTube)

Chasing Lizard, this Spider-Man 2 mission has you venture into the sewers in search of Dr. Connors, whose mind has been completely taken over. Taking you on a wild ride that includes multiple fighting stages and a rather destructive chase across New York City, the mission finally reveals the origins of the Symbiote and how it chose Spider-Man.

3) Anything Can Be Broken

Fight Kraven the Hunter in this Spider-Man 2 mission (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/ Boss Fight Guides on YouTube)

Take on Kraven the Hunter in this epic fight scene, where we witness Peter embracing the true nature of the Symbiote being. After almost decimating Kraven in this brawl using tendrils, a cut scene ensues where Peter brings the fight to Miles, his fellow Spider subordinate.

In another exhilarating fight, you play as Miles Morales and take on Peter in his Symbiote suit. After a tense battle, Miles finally uses a massive bell to wring Peter back to his senses, and he tears apart the Symbiote suit and lets go of the alien power.

4) A Second Chance

Peter and MJ in the mission (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/ WoW Quests on YouTube)

Taking a break from web-slinging, A Second Chance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lets you experience the joys of Coney Island with Peter, MJ, and Harry. From rides and games to a surprise from Harry when Kraven's crew crashes the party, this mission offers a heartwarming glimpse into Peter's life before the heroics take center stage.

5) Together

Together is one of the best Spider-Man 2 missions (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/ WoW Quests on YouTube)

In this final Spider-Man 2 mission, you traverse a Symbiote-infested city as Venom attempts to take over and transform the world. Although you get to play as Peter and Miles, the latter takes center stage as Peter gets knocked down by Venom early on.

After an epic battle that sees a winged version of Venom as well, the mission ends as Peter and Miles, along with MJ, destroy the alien rock and the Symbiote organism altogether, bringing the city and its people back to normal forms. In a seemingly hopeless scenario, Miles uses his powers of electricity to bring Harry back from the brink of death.