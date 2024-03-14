How to use Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the newest features added to the game with its latest title update. The sequel to Insomniac Games' open-world Spider-Man title features incredibly engaging main story missions that pit the titular web-crawler against some of his most iconic adversaries from the comics, such as Sandman, Kraven, and, of course, Venom.

While the main story missions, and even the storied side quests, offered some epic boss fights for Peter and Miles, there wasn't a way to replay these sequences unless you started a fresh playthrough. Honestly, replaying the whole story multiple times just to reach specific boss fights can be quite tedious.

Fortunately, with Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the addition of the highly requested New Game+ mode, you can now experience those boss fights without having to start a fresh playthrough every single time. Here's everything you need to know about Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How does Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 work?

The Missions tab in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For starters, Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 applies to almost all mission types in the game, from the Hunter Bases to the epic main story quests. You can even replay the more subtle and somber missions, like the one that gives a fitting farewell to Howard and his Pigeons, as well as the one that sees Miles help a stranger meet up with her grandpa.

That said, there's one mission type that you cannot replay with this feature, which is the Hunter Blinds, which is understandable. The Hunter Blinds are basically open-world challenges, which are more or less a shorter version of the Hunter Bases, which can be replayed.

That said, here's how the Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 works:

Make sure that you have already completed the mission that you want to replay.

Once you do that, head to the in-game options by pressing the touchpad on your DualSense controller.

on your DualSense controller. Press R1 navigate to the Missions tab, and select the mission you want to replay.

navigate to the tab, and select the mission you want to replay. Once you have the specific mission highlighted, press and hold the Square button on your controller to replay it.

Do note that replaying missions won't give you any additional XP, Tech Parts, or Hero Tokens. As such, you cannot use this feature to farm XP or other upgrade materials. The Mission Replay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is exclusively for you to experience those unique and epic moments from the main story that you might be missing in the end-game.

You can replay the Lizard boss fight now in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Also, trophies remain active in Mission Replay; you can use this feature to get skill-focused trophies, like the one that requires you to take down a specific number of enemies using stealth.