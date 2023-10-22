Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Best ways to quickly get Hero Tokens, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and other resources

From new suits to skills to Spidey gadgets, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features many unlockables. As you progress through the game's main story or complete the plethora of side activities dotted across the map, you will eventually earn resources called Tokens, which allow you to craft and unlock new suits and upgrades.

Much like the previous Marvel's Spider-Man games, in Insomniac Games' latest title, you get rewarded with different Tokens for each activity you complete. Although acquiring the Tokens in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is quite a straightforward process, it often gets a bit hectic to keep track of these resources, especially in early sections.

Also, during the middle to late-game sections, the game does require you to grind out Tokens to unlock the last few remaining suits and upgrades. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways for you to quickly get each one of these Tokens. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily getting Tokens and other resources in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How to easily get Hero Tokens, City Tokens, and Rare Tech Parts in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Getting the City and Hero Tokens in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is fairly easy since these are earned as rewards for completing side activities and even the main story missions. As you progress through the game's story, you'll unlock more optional activities as well as "Reported Crimes" across the map, giving you many more opportunities to earn/ farm these Tokens.

However, if you're looking for an easy way to earn the City Tokens, the Reported Crimes, which pop up randomly across New York, are the best option. These activities barely take a minute to complete and can be repeated indefinitely, even after completing the main story and achieving 100% completion in any of the districts.

Another easy way to earn City Tokens is to complete the "Photo Ops" side mission. However, they are very limited, and unlike Reported Crimes, cannot be repeated after getting 100% district completion. As for Hero Tokens, these are earned through specific side activities such as Mysteriums, Hunter Blinds, and Symbiote Nests.

You can also earn Hero Tokens by achieving 100% completion in any of the districts in the game or certain Underground Chests. However, unlike the City Tokens, these are very limited, and once you earn all the game has to offer, you cannot earn more (not until Insomniac Games releases the New Game+ update).

Rare Tech parts and Tech Parts are both needed for gadget upgrades and suit colorways. These resources can be earned by simply playing through the game and completing missions and side activities. Tech Parts are the most common reward that you'll get in Marvel's Spider-Man, only seconded by the City Tokens.

However, the Rare Tech Parts are, well, rare. Much like the Hero Tokens, the Rare Tech parts can only be unlocked through certain side stories, main story missions, and ultra-rare Underground Chests. Rare Tech Parts are also earned in small amounts after achieving 50% completion for any of the districts around the map of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.