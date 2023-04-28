YouTube veteran Casey Neistat critiques YouTube culture, claims monetization has overshadowed creativity

Casey Neistat, a well-known figure on YouTube who is often credited with popularizing the daily vlogging trend, recently appeared on the Flagrant podcast to express his views on the current state of the creative space. He argued that the pursuit of monetization has become so dominant that it is taking precedence over creativity.
According to Casey, who has produced thousands of vlogs, analytics such as views and revenue have never been his main focus. Instead, he has prioritized creativity in his content. In fact, he disclosed that he no longer monetizes his YouTube videos.
"YouTube makes me sad" - Casey Neistat's latest project
During his appearance on the latest episode of Flagrant, Casey Neistat announced that he has a new video in the works about YouTube culture, which he has titled "YouTube makes me sad." In addition, he proceeded to say:
"I'd like to think that the driving desire to be on YouTube for aspiring creators is that they want an outlet for creative expression, they want to make art, they want to make interesting things, they want to tell stories. That's my sole driving force. I never look at metrics. That's why i don't monetize my channels."
(Timestamp: 00:22:06)
He continued:
"Now it depends on so far in the other direction where it's just about like, monetizations...and I think that's what YouTube culture has become. And it's a bummer."
He also remarked that around six to seven years ago, during the peak vlogging era, creativity was more valued than it is now. he said:
"I'd like to think that back in the vlog days, six, seven years ago, it was much more about creativity."
Here's what the fans said
Fans took to the replies section to express appreciation for Casey Neistat's comments. As a veteran of the YouTube community, his words held significant weight.
Several individuals have also criticized that YouTube has become a massive corporation where influencer culture relies more on drama than creativity. Here are some of the notable reactions:
Casey currently boasts over 12.5 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. Although he no longer uploads on a daily basis, he is still active on the platform, and many of his videos highlight the multiple sides of New York.