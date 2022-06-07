Joe Rogan and comedian Andrew Schulz seen having hilarious exchanges in new clip

Joe Rogan recently had a fun time with Andrew Schulz at the comedian's new studio. Schulz posted clips of hilarious exchanges with Rogan after the UFC color commentator allegedly got him 'high'.

In the first part of the clip, the JRE fame podcaster and Schulz appear to be having an uproarious conversation about involving "bears" and "furry conventions". In another snippet from the clip, Rogan displays his fanny pack saying:

"This is what it looks like when a man does not give a f**k"

Schulz recently moved to his new studio and slightly rebranded his podcast by removing the number two from Flagrant 2. Rogan also hailed it as his most fun podcast ever. The episode featuring the UFC color commentator will air at 10 pm on Tuesday.

While Joe Rogan has guests from all spheres over at his JRE podcast, the UFC color commentator does not grace many podcasts with his own presence except the likes of Schulz, Tom Segura, Mike Tyson, Ben Shapiro and Lex Fridman. Rogan's relationship with Schulz started back when they first met on JRE in 2020. Schulz's co-host from the Flagrant podcast Akash Singh also made an appearance on JRE in February this year.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Andrew Schulz supported Joe Rogan during the racism controversy

Joe Rogan came under immense criticism at the beginning of the year after inviting prominent COVID-19 vaccine critics to his podcasts. The drama had hardly subsided when a clip of Rogan using racial slurs gottrending on social media.

Although the UFC color commentator issued an apology, he claimed the entire saga was a political hit job. Rogan's friend and fellow comedian Andrew Schulz also came to his aid, claiming it was a ploy to silence the powerful influencer. Schulz wrote on Twitter:

"Rogan hit job started with misinformation. That didn’t stick so now it’s racism. Next it will be misogyny. After that transphobia. They are trying to make him radioactive bc they fear his influence. This isn’t about hate. It’s about silencing a powerful man THEY can’t control."

Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI @andrewschulz Rogan hit job started with misinformation. That didn’t stick so now it’s racism. Next it will be misogyny. After that transphobia. They are trying to make him radioactive bc they fear his influence. This isn’t about hate. It’s about silencing a powerful man THEY can’t control. Rogan hit job started with misinformation. That didn’t stick so now it’s racism. Next it will be misogyny. After that transphobia. They are trying to make him radioactive bc they fear his influence. This isn’t about hate. It’s about silencing a powerful man THEY can’t control.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far