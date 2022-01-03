What did Dr. Robert Malone say about the COVID-19 vaccine on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan is well-known for igniting controversy through his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

The same took place when Dr. Robert Malone was featured on Joe Rogan's podcast and spoke about the COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Malone openly slammed and criticized Pfizer, the biopharmaceutical company known to produce vaccines during the pandemic.

While speaking to Joe Rogan, Dr. Robert Malone brought up the current US government's response to COVID-19 and labeled them as lawless and dangerous.

He also spoke about the dangers of experimenting with vaccines and allegedly accused the US government, under Joe Biden, of disregarding bioethics and federal laws.

"Our government is out of control on this and they are lawless," said Dr. Malone on the JRE podcast. "They completely disregard bioethics, they completely disregard the federal common rule, they have broken all the rules that I know of that I've been trained on for years and years, these mandates of an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code, they're explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont report. They are flat out illegal and they don't care and the only thing standing between us, and it's too late for many of our colleagues the unfortunate colleagues in the DOD, hopefully we're going to be able to stop them before they take our kids."

Dr. Robert Malone is credited with the invention of mRNA technology. mRNA vaccines use a messenger RNA to create an immune response in the recipient’s body. The vaccines made using mRNA technology produce antigen and immune responses that help in recovery.

Since Malone addressed issues regarding the experimental COVID-19 vaccination and illegal mandates, the video of him speaking to the UFC commentator has been removed from YouTube.

Robert Malone's official Twitter handle was also suspended due to him frequently and openly challenging government claims regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Robert Malone explains 'Mass Formation Psychosis' on Joe Rogan's podcast

Dr. Robert Malone used the term 'Mass Formation Psychosis' multiple times during his interview.

He also compared modern day America to Nazi Germany and stated that the same took place in the European country during the 1920s and 1930s.

He went on to explain how mass formation psychosis is used to brainwash populations into believing something. Malone suggested that people are then taken advantage of for money-making purposes.

"The answer is 'Mass Formation Psychosis'. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don't make sense, we can't understand it and then their attention gets focused by a leader or a series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. Then, they can be lead anywhere...it doesn't matter if [the leader] lies to them, the data are irrelevant. This is what has happened."

Malone further stated that the phenomenon took place in the US in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

Listen to the full podcast of The Joe Rogan Experience with Dr. Robert Malone on Spotify here:

