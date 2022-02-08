What did Joe Rogan say that offended Neil Young?

Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy picked up when Neil Young decided to pull his music from the popular streaming platform. The veteran rocker cited Rogan's alleged spread of COVID-19 misinformation as the main reason behind the move.

Young did not directly cite Rogan's comments as the reason behind his decision to quit the platform. However, he held Rogan responsible for what guests have said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, regarding the threat of COVID-19.

He further admitted that he was initially introduced to the issue after a myriad of scientists rallied against the claims being made by Rogan and his guests on the popular podcast.

270 scientists signed an open letter in which they claimed that Episode #1757 of JRE with Dr. Robert Malone promoted "baseless conspiracy theories.”

The UFC color commentator also claimed that younger individuals, who were relatively healthy, did not need to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.

He made these comments while in conversation with comedian Dave Smith on the JRE episode that aired in April 2021.

“But if you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should. If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Check out Rogan's controversial comments below:

Neil Young doubles down on his stance on Joe Rogan and Spotify

In a post on his website, the Neil Young Archives, the musician took it upon himself to warn listeners and employees of the tactics he believes are used by the popular streaming platform.

In addition to Spotify's discernible support for Joe Rogan's alleged COVID-19 misinformation, he argued that the quality of his music was much better on platforms like Apple Music, Qobuz and Amazon.

Young also accused Spotify of cutting the quality of the music down to 5% of what it is supposed to be.

“It’s easy to do that with digital, thus allowing more songs and less music to stream faster. That’s because 95% is missing. That’s what SPOTIFY the tech company does. SPOTIFY then sells you the downgraded music. AMAZON, APPLE MUSIC and Qobuz deliver upto 100% of the music today and it sounds a lot better than the s***ty degraded and neutered sound of SPOTIFY.”

Neil Young Archives @NeilYoungNYA Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available.

Thanks also to Apple Music (I LOVE APPLE) and Qobuz for sticking with my High Res music. Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available.Thanks also to Apple Music (I LOVE APPLE) and Qobuz for sticking with my High Res music.

Edited by Harvey Leonard