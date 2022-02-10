Video of Joe Biden saying the 'N-word' resurfaces after White House releases statement on Joe Rogan-Spotify controversy 

Joe Rogan recently made headlines by inviting outspoken anti-vaxxer Dr. Robert Malone to his podcast. Several artists pulled down their music from Spotify protesting against the platform's support of Rogan. Things went further downhill when musician India Arie circulated a compilation of Rogan using racial slurs in his podcast.

Now, a video of US president Joe Biden using the 'N-word' has resurfaced after the White House commented on the Rogan-Spotify controversy.

Watch the controversial clip below:

Cernovich @Cernovich Joe Rogan quotes others using a bad word and it’s a mob after him.



Joe Biden quoting the n bomb and he gets 81,000,000 votes!



Joe Rogan quotes others using a bad word and it’s a mob after him. Joe Biden quoting the n bomb and he gets 81,000,000 votes! https://t.co/HsGuU8Tk7a

According to Snopes.com, Biden's words were taken completely out of context by supporters of Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. The video is reportedly from a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 1985.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan recently took to his Instagram to issue an apology for the use of racial slurs:

"There's nothing I can do to take that back... I do hope that if anything, that this can be a teachable moment, because I never thought it would ever be taken out of context and put in a video like that. Whenever you're in a situation where you have to say, I'm not racist, you f***** up, and I clearly have f***** up."

See Rogan's apology below:

White House comments on the Joe Rogan controversy

In response to Joe Rogan allegedly spreading misinformation, Spotify said it would add a content advisory for videos discussing the coronavirus. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was recently asked to weigh in on the Rogan-Spotify controversy.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Psaki felt that adding a content advisory could be an initial step, but there was still room for taking further measures:

“This disclaimer, it’s a positive step, but we want every platform to be doing more to be calling out mis- and dis-information, while also uplifting accurate information. Ultimately, our view is that it is a positive step, but there is more that can be done. Our hope is that all major tech platforms, and all major news sources for that matter, be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19. That certainly includes Spotify."

