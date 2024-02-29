Who was Daniella Thackray? Leeds woman announces own death on LinkedIn after dying of rare cancer

Daniella Thackray, a 25-year-old HR professional from Leeds, announced her own death on LinkedIn on February 23 after dying from a rare form of cancer. A pre-written message penned by her was posted by her loved ones on LinkedIn after Thackray succumbed to aggressive form of bile duct cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma.

In her final message, she urged her fiancé Tom to "enjoy" his life now, as he "deserve it." She revealed that she had undergone liver resection and gallbladder surgery in a post she uploaded seven months prior to her final post.

According to the National Cancer Institute, cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancer is a rare form of cancer that affects fewer than 6 in 100,000 people around the world.

Daniella Thackray was a graduate of Newcastle University

According to her LinkedIn profile, Daniella Thackray gratuated from Newcastle University in 2019 with a degree in BA History. She did her schooling at Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School and Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College.

She began her professional career at Opera North in Leeds, working as a Human Resources Associate and was then promoted to Human Resourced Coordinator. In July 2022, she became a People Administrator at 26, a digital agency located in Leeds.

She underwent liver resection and gallbladder surgery in July 2023, and thanked her colleagues for "for the support they’ve given me so far on my cancer journey."

Not much is known about Thackray's personal life, however, she revealed in her final post that she and her fiancé Tom had a dog named Leo, whom she called her "fur baby" who "brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days."

"Romanticise your life!" Daniella Thackray urges people to enjoy life in her final post

Following her death, Daniella Thackray's loved ones uploaded her pre-written final message on LinkedIn, in which she urged people to cherish every moment in life, saying:

"As I have always said and believed you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you x"

Daniella Thackray claimed that despite being very healthy and active, a cancer called cholangiocarinoma was detected in her bile ducts. Calling the cancer a "horrid cruel disease" she hoped that future research developed new ways to combat the rare cancer, which is said to have no cure.

Daniella Thackray also said that she loved her life, her family, her job, her fiancé and her dog, while also wistfully claiming that she loved "the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves."

She also added a poignant quote from Winnie the Pooh that said:

“If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.”

According to The Independent, Daniella Thackray ended her farewell post with a heartfelt message to her fiancé, thanking him for "supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life". Underneath the message, she also added a black and white picture of her walking Leo on the beach.