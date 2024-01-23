"See you on the other side!": South London woman Morgan Ribeiro posted an ominous TikTok message before dying in botched weight loss surgery in Turkey

Morgan Ribeiro, a 20-year-old woman from South London, died on January 13, 2024, due to a botched weight loss surgery she underwent in Turkey on January 5. She posted an ominous TikTok message just days before her surgery that said:

"My last post before weight loss surgery - see you on the other side."

Ribeiro was constantly bullied due to her size and decided to get a £2,500 gastric sleeve in Turkey, flying overseas to avoid being placed on "an NHS waiting list for years."

Three days after the surgery, she was cleared to fly back home. But on her flight back to Gatwick, she became severely ill due to a septic shock, and the flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Siberia. She was admitted to a hospital but unfortunately died in Belgrade on January 13.

Morgan Ribeiro's final TikTok video posted before her death (Image via @m0rg4n.m4ri4/TikTok)

Morgan Ribeiro suffered a cardiac arrest four days after her botched weight loss surgery

Jamie Brewster, Morgan Ribeiro's boyfriend, accompanied her to Turkey for her gastric sleeve procedure. According to the Mirror, Ribeiro had a virtual consultation with the doctors before she booked her procedure. Brewster, aged 19, claimed that doctors never mentioned any complications accompanying the procedure.

Brewster described Morgan Ribeiro as "really hot and in a lot of pain" on the flight back to Gatwick. He continued:

"The flight attendant gave her some ice and water and she was finding it hard to breathe so they took her to the front of the plane where there was more space, they tried to give her an oxygen mask. I could tell something was seriously wrong."

According to the Mirror, Ribeiro was admitted to a hospital in Belgrade after developing a septic shock. The doctors discovered that her small intestine was accidentally cut during her surgery, leading her to develop an infection.

Doctors then removed 10 cm of her small intestine in an attempt to stop the infection from spreading. Following the surgery, Ribeiro suffered a heart attack on January 9, forcing doctors to put her in an induced coma. She died merely four days later, in the early hours of January 13.

Morgan Ribeiro's death sparked talk of the dangers of bullying (Image via @ukpapers/X)

As per the Independent, Ribeiro's mother, Erin Gibson, said that her daughter had been bullied her whole life due to her weight, which cemented her decision to undergo weight loss surgery.

"Growing up she was bullied a lot, she's always battled with her weight and been a bigger girl and she had a really rough time with it. I told her she was beautiful inside and out, she really was a beautiful girl. By the time I found out it was too late, she was already on the plane. I had that sinking feeling because I'd heard horror stories about Turkey."

Gibson said that she "never wanted this to happen to another daughter" and did not want her daughter's life "to be in vain." She also said that her other daughter, Kayleigh, begged Ribeiro not to proceed with the procedure.

Morgan Ribeiro is the latest victim of botched cosmetic surgeries

Morgan Ribeiro is the latest victim to fall into the dangerous clutches of botched cosmetic procedures. According to Metro, Demi Agoglia, a 26-year-old mom-of-three from Greater Manchester, died of a heart attack just days after a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery in Turkey in January 2024.

According to the Mirror, at least 25 Britons have died following a medical procedure in Turkey since January 2019.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Morgan Ribeiro's honor to repatriate her body back to London and cover the funeral costs. The fundraiser has collected £4,532 of the £15,000 goal at the time of writing this article.