Kim Kardashian lookalike, Christina Ashten, dies at 34: Is plastic surgery to blame?

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model and lookalike of celebrity Kim Kardashian, has died at the age of 34. According to reports, Gourkani, also known as Ashten G, may have passed away as a result of a botched plastic surgery treatment.

At OnlyFans, Gourkani had a significant fanbase. Moreover, she amassed over 620,000 Instagram followers as a result of her Kardashian likeness.

How did her family know about Christina Ashten’s death?

Gourkani's family revealed in a social media post that the content creator passed away on April 20 following a cardiac arrest.

In the post, her family claims that on Thursday they received an early morning phone from relatives informing them that Christina Ashten was seemingly on her last legs.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying," revealed her family member.

Fans and friends of Christina Ashten have offered their sympathies to the young model's family.

Is plastic surgery dangerous?

There have been many such cases like Christina Ashten, which raises the question if these surgeries are dangerous.

Like any medical operation, plastic surgery has its risks and potential drawbacks. Bleeding, infection, scars and issues with anesthesia are a few of the frequent concerns connected with plastic surgery. Rare but more severe side effects from this surgery can include blood clots, nerve damage or even death.

The likelihood of problems varies based on the kind of surgery, the surgeon's training and experience and the patient's health and medical background.

Anyone thinking about having plastic surgery should thoroughly research the procedure and the surgeon's pedigree and should also talk to their doctor about possible risks and worries.

Most dangerous plastic surgeries

While there are risks associated with all types of plastic surgery, some are thought to be riskier than others due to their complexity and potential for complications. The following are some of the riskiest cosmetic procedures:

Brazilian butt lift: To improve the size and contour of the buttocks, this treatment involves moving fat from other areas of the body to the rear. Due to the possibility of a fatal fat embolism, it's regarded as one of the riskiest plastic operations.

Liposuction: It's a common surgery for removing extra fat from different parts of the body. Complications include infection, hemorrhage and anesthesia concerns.

Abdominoplasty: Also referred to as a stomach tuck, this procedure includes removing extra skin and fat from the abdomen to give it a more toned and slim appearance. Blood clots, infection and bleeding are some of the risks it entails.

Facelift: To raise and tighten the skin on the face and neck, a surgical operation called facelift is done. Complications include bleeding, infection and nerve injury.

The treatment Christina Ashten underwent and what caused her condition to exacerbate is unknown, but her family says that it's being 'investigated'.

