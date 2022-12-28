Anndel Taylor GoFundMe page raises more than $27,000 as Buffalo woman dies in car

Anndel Taylor was killed by the recent blizzard in Buffalo, New York over the holiday weekend. The hospital employee was traveling back from work when her car got stuck in the snow. After emergency responders were unable to make it due to storm-related delays, the youngster died trapped in her vehicle.

The 22-year-old Charlotte-native was returning home on Friday when she got caught in the historic blizzard. While trapped in her vehicle, Anndel Taylor sent her family a series of video updates about the ever-rising snow.

Around 4:15 pm on Friday, her family received a clip showing her windows covered in snow. Her final video, which was taken just after midnight on Christmas Eve, showed her rolled down ice-covered window and another van stuck in the blizzard with its emergency lights on.

Anndel Taylor’s mother Wanda Brown Steele revealed that her daughter had called 911 for help and that Anndel was “scared.” The mother also revealed:

“The rescue people told her that everything that was trying to get out and help was also getting stuck.”

In the final message sent to her family, Anndel Taylor revealed that she decided to get some sleep while waiting for the emergency responders to arrive. She also shared that she would escape on foot if the rescuers did not arrive later on.

Her family revealed that by the next morning, “she didn’t answer her phone.” Her mother added:

“If she was rescued, she knows my number- she would have called to make sure nobody was worried about her. And so at that point, we knew something was wrong.”

Anndel Taylor’s family proceeded to find her vehicle 24 hours after they found out that she was trapped in the car.

The victim’s family believes that Taylor died from carbon monoxide poisoning as the snow covered the exhaust pipes while she slept in the vehicle with the engine running to stay warm.

GoFundMe raises over $28,000 for Anndel Taylor’s funeral services

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign was created by Taylor’s sister, Shawnequa Brown. Its description read:

“She was stuck in her car for hours/ days which caused the snow to continue to build up on her car causing her to be unable to get out. We are currently trying to put Services together to say our final goodbyes. We are truly in need of emotional and financial help to complete the task at hand and with heavy hearts we are reaching out to all of you to assist us.”

A fundraiser was set for the 22 year old to aid in funeral arrangements (Image via GoFundMe)

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had accumulated $28,417. It aimed to reach the goal of $12,000. The highest donation of $700 was made by Macy Raymond.

The Post revealed that the family was attempting to get her body back to Charlotte, where Taylor stayed since she was 2 years old.

Taylor’s grandmother Sylvia Taylor said in an interview with WSOC-TV:

“It’s so easy to ask yourself, “why, God? Why?” But it’s not always meant for us to know the answer to that.”

Taylor is one of a minimum of 27 Buffalo-natives that died as a result of the harrowing blizzard. A minimum of 50 people have died from the same nationwide.

