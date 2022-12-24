"This is a masterpiece": Mark Woodley weather video goes viral, leaves internet in splits

On Thursday, December 23, Mark Woodley, a sports reporter for KWWL, tweeted a video that left many in splits. The one-minute and 31-second-long clip featured him covering a report on a blizzard as he went on to sarcastically rant against his superior, who made him fill in for the weather guy.

Woodley captioned his video by penning:

"This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show."

The short clip has since gotten staggering impressions on Twitter, with almost 27 million views, as of writing. The reporter's tweet received several retweets and replies, with many netizens finding it funny.

Kyle Clark of 9News' Next With Kyle Clark show, declared Woodley's post a masterpiece as he replied to the tweet:

"This is a masterpiece. Welcome to your new job."

Sports reporter Mark Woodley tweets the clip showing antics while covering a weather report, leaving everyone amused

When asked to cover a weather report on a blizzard, hours earlier than his usual shift, KWWL-TV's sports anchor Mark Woodley made the most out of the situation. The stand-in weather guy had some sarcastic and witty responses that left many social media users laughing out loud.

The clip showcased the highlights of the funny moments from the live telecast, during which Mark Woodley maintained the consistency of throwing tantrums as he went on to say:

"I normally do sports, (but) everything is canceled here for a couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he normally wakes up? Go stand out in the wind, in the snow, and the cold and tell other people not to do the same."

The News 7 KWWL sports guy (and the substitute weather reporter) continued to throw shades as he told his newsroom host:

"It's absolutely fantastic, Ryan. You know, I am used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long, and generally, on those shows, I am INSIDE. So, this is a really long show, (keep) tuned in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."

The compilation had many other LOL-worthy moments, which garnered befitting reactions from users on Twitter, with one fellow sports TV host, John Henry Smith, writing:

"That was completely awesome! I've been the sport guy they sent out to stand in the middle of hurricane in Florida..I feel your pain, brother!"

LA Times entertainment reporter Christie D'Zurilla commended Mark Woodley for his fantastic sense of humor and wished him "a nice warm fireplace for the next few days."

American columnist and film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper, even speculated on an honorary award for Woodley by none other than Jimmy Kimmel.

Another sports correspondent, Dana Jacobson, praised Woodley for his versatility.

Here are some of the other hilarious reactions from netizens:

As of writing, Mark Woodley's tweet has already received over 33K retweets, with more than 196K likes.

